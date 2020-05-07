The Chaffee County Youth Alliance is pleased to announce the distribution of $9,000 to community youth projects through their third annual mini-grant process.
Grants of up to $3,000 were awarded to support projects and programs focused on positive youth development.
This is a strength-based view of adolescents that guides the CTC work and focuses on helping youth acquire the knowledge and skills they need to become healthy and productive adults.
The organizations awarded funding are those that genuinely engage youth as partners in their work.
Community mini-grants were awarded to the following agencies and projects:
• Boys & Girls Club Buena Vista and Salida branches Collaboration – Collaborative Community Service Projects led and organized by the Torch Clubs in both locations, made up of youth ages 10-13.
Groups will work on a cleanup/environmental project, an enhanced habitat creation and adopt a grandparent day at BV’s Sunrise Manor and Salida’s Columbine Manor.
• Salida High School Drama Team – Youth leadership opportunity to prepare the Drama Team’s fall show to compete as one of two high schools to present at the 2020 Colorado Thespian Conference in December.
• elevateHER – Creation of the Sister Mentor Program in both Salida and Buena Vista to build leadership and technical skills through matching experienced and new young women in elevateHER trips and activities.
• CCU Soccer Club – Program to give a soccer ball to every participant and provide mentoring opportunities for all youth in the program.
CTC is a collaboration of Family & Youth Initiatives and Chaffee County Public Health. CTC is an evidence-based prevention planning system aimed at helping communities prevent youth risk problem behaviors including alcohol, tobacco and drug use.
If you would like to learn more about CCYA or have questions regarding the mini grant process, please contact Liz Sielatycki at 719-395-0344 ext. 107 or email Lsielatycki@chaffeecounty.org
