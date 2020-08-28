Chaffee County Women Who Care recently awarded its quarterly donation, this time $10,300, to Achieve, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization which operates Little Engine Eatery, providing work experience for teens and young adults with learning disabilities.
According to Achieve’s Executive Director, Jennifer Davis, Achieve Inc. was formed to provide job training, employment and social and cognitive skills training. Most of the organization’s clients are on the autism spectrum, Davis said.
People with learning disabilities generally have social skills issues, Davis said, which results in social isolation, further exacerbating social and job skill defects. Davis added that “the tight job market as a result of the pandemic further limits opportunities for these individuals to develop skills they need to succeed.”
All the money will go directly for wages to program participants and their mentors. Providing wages gives program participants incentive to continue to develop skills and confidence that they will be able to achieve independence.
“We are so grateful for this donation from Women Who Care and the support of the community,” Davis said. “Creating opportunities for independence and a sense of belonging not only benefits the program participants, it helps the entire community.”
“The services provided by Achieve, Inc. are not readily available through other sources here in Chaffee County,” said Beverly Van Kampen of Women Who Care. “We applaud Achieve’s important mission.”
The Little Engine Eatery is located at 545 N. U.S. 24 in Buena Vista. It’s open from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.