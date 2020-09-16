A full-day volunteer event will take place on Friday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to revegetate an area in the Fourmile Travel Management Area to prevent further erosion and damage to trails, including Bacon Bits and Midland singletrack trails.
The focus of the volunteer opportunity hosted by Wildlands Restoration Volunteers in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management and supported by a grant from Chaffee Common Ground will be to restore a half-mile section of closed road by spreading native seeds and mulch, said WRV program manager Morgan Crowley.
The road is currently causing severe erosion, Crowley said, which is “damaging the health of the forest ecosystem and downstream water quality by stripping vegetation and depositing sediment that clogs waterways.”
The erosion is also contributing to maintenance issues on the Bacon Bits and Midland singletrack trails, among others throughout the Fourmile area, she said.
“Local residents are encouraged to join the project and take the opportunity to give back to the lands that provide us all with great recreational opportunities and help build a community of trail stewards in the area.
Interested volunteers can contact Morgan Crowley, WRV program manager, for more information atmorgan@wlrv.org or sign up to volunteer directly for this and other events at www.wlrv.org”
