As photographs capture moments in time, a scrapbook preserves these moments as a collection of memories and history. But these colorful collections are more than just photo albums.
“Why do we even take pictures? We take the picture to save the moment,” says Colorado Springs resident Xanna Smith. “We want to remember the special time, the special event. We watch our children growing up through pictures. We share our life through pictures.”
A scrapbooker since 1995, Smith shares her passion with others every year. Since 2005, she has been hosting two scrapbooking retreats a year in Buena Vista: One in the spring and one in the fall, both at the Best Western Vista Inn. And each year, she’s joined by a large group of friends and associates who share a mutual love for this hobby.
“Now we take pictures with our phones and they stay in our phones or in our computers. It’s fun to share the pictures with other people but there is generally no story with the picture. When you scrapbook, you can tell the whole story with pictures and words all in one book. You make your pictures come to life,” Smith says.
Scrapbooking is a definite match for the creative types and a practical activity for others, Smith adds.
Some people take to it naturally, and others need a bit of instruction and encouragement, she says. The albums themselves can look however the scrapbooker wants, be it the “quick and simple or elaborate and crafty.”
Not sure what the theme should be? With scrapbooks, the sky’s the limit. For Karen Smith, a Buena Vista scrapbooker of 15 years, themes can cover “just about everything from family, kids, grandkids, vacations and concerts. Whatever we want to create, we do. It’s definitely an endorphin release.”
As a scrapbooker for 24 years, Brenda Troudt usually focuses on family and Buena Vista’s spectacular scenery, sometimes working with baby pictures and wedding pictures at the same time.
“It’s a good hobby to get into to preserve memories,” Troudt says.
The albums are limited to just pictures. They can also hold “memorabilia from events that made a difference in people’s lives,” Troudt adds.
Xanna Smith also serves as a consultant with Creative Memories, a company specializing in scrapbooking products and tools originally founded in 1987 and then re-launched in 2014 under new ownership.
At the retreats, she offers advice, new ideas and products for sale to help everyone present enjoy as much scrapbooking as they can get in for the weekend.
“I believe Creative Memories led the way in scrapbooking,” Xanna says. “By teaching classes and hosting scrapbook events, people became aware of the importance of preserving memories. I believe scrapbooking is as strong as ever. It can nurture the practical and/or the creative.”
The weekend scrapbook retreats are always an event to look forward to for both Smith and the attendees. It offers some time to break away from daily routines and connect with others while bringing memories to life on pages.
“It gives me space to be creative and enjoy friends,” Karen says. “We laugh a lot and have a great time together while doing what we love, something we don’t let ourselves do often enough.”
“I love to look at their pictures and have them share their lives with me,” Xanna says. “And there is so much to share through a picture! For me, this is fun work.”
This year’s spring retreat was cancelled due to COVID-19. The group remains hopeful that they can still meet again for the fall retreat.
In the meantime, the stay-at-home order gives a great opportunity to break out the scrapbooks and the creativity.
