WATERVILLE, Maine – Whitney B. White of Buena Vista was recently named to the highly selective Dean’s List at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
White is one of 566 Colby students, or 27 percent of the qualified student body, to make Dean’s List last semester. She earned a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher last fall to be included on Colby’s Dean’s List.
