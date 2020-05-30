Parenting is hard, even in good times. And now parents are being asked to do more than ever. From teaching a child or two (maybe more) while working from home, to choosing which bills to pay until unemployment checks come in or trying to stay informed but then feeling overwhelmed with advice and tips. No wonder we are feeling exhausted.
Here’s what we know is true: All parents want to do right by their child. But at a time when constant demands and economic uncertainties are at an all time high, it is not uncommon or unexpected for parents to be overwhelmed. If you are like me, you have likely reacted out of frustration and stress in the past month. You may notice yourself relying on screens to distract you or your child, or maybe you are yelling more as challenging behaviors increase, or perhaps even resorting to parenting practices that you promised yourself you wouldn’t do. Sound familiar? You are not alone. So take a deep breath. And let’s consider what to do with the stress you feel by posing a few reflective questions.
• First, ask yourself, “Are my expectations realistic for myself and/or for my child?” During this time, you may need to change your version of success, and decide what is reasonable and doable.
• Check in with yourself throughout the day. What feelings are coming up? What else can you try when feelings are getting in the way of your relationship with your child? Journaling, listening to music, talking with a friend or reaching out for supportive services can all help.
• What else is contributing to stress? Taking breaks throughout the day to breathe and calm the body can help to keep feelings from escalating.
• Are you able to stay focused on what is in my control instead of what is out of my control? Oftentimes anxiety increases when we make attempts to control things that are not in our control. Yet, it is uncomfortable to sit with the uncertainty. Breathe through it and focus on what you can control.
• What from the past is coming up now? Does this situation or behavior remind you of someone else, or another time in your life? The ability to pause, and consider what we are bringing to this interaction allows us to be responsive and not reactive.
• Review what you did well today. No one is perfect, and yet it can be easy to focus on the errors or missteps of the day. Instead, write down three positive things you did. Where we focus our attention is what grows.
Mounting pressures can overwhelm anyone. It is important to acknowledge our own feelings, figure out how to manage them, so that you can then do the same for our child. Parents who are able to manage their stress and gain further insight into their own and their child’s behavior have better outcomes. And when things get too complicated, focus on the out breath. That will calm your brain and body, so that you can use your thinking brain to figure out next steps. You’ve got this!
Finally, reach out to professionals and agencies in your community as needed. Most can offer phone or video calls to assist you in planning how best to support your child. www.ccecc.org has a list of the county’s mental health clinicians, including insurance they take.
If you would like a brief, free, confidential conversation with a mental health consultant, call or email the warm line sponsored by the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council at (719) 398-0198 or consultants@ccecc.org
Heather McFadden, LCSW, IMH-E® is an early childhood mental health consultant with the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council. Additional resources can be located at www.ccecc.org
