Cancelled EVENTS
• BV Rotary Club Easter Egg Hunt cancelled.
• Community Easter Egg hunt at Valley Fellowship is cancelled.
postponed EVENTS
• Studio Tour with Nora Larimer on April 11 at Rock Run Gallery postponed. Reschedule date to be determined.
• Free Art Class on April 26 with Joe Lothamer cancelled for spring semester and may be scheduled in fall 2020.
• Open Awards Art Show May 1-10 postponed until Fall 2020. .
• Canvas & Cocktails on April 4 at Sorelle postponed. Reschedule date TBA.
• The Midland Hikers Art show in April is postponed.
• Glenview Owners’ Association public meeting postponed to Monday, April 20, 11 a.m., BV library. Maggie McHugh, 970-384-9060 or maggiem@sgm-inc.com
BV Public Library
All programs are suspended TFN. All holds will remain reserved and due dates will be extended. We have no late fees on materials.
Online library collections available 24/7:
• RB Digital: digital magazines, https://buenavistaco.rbdigital.com/
• Overdrive: ebooks & audio books: https://marmot.overdrive.com/
• Tumblebooks: Kids books, games, languages, https://www.tumblebooklibrary.com/Home.aspx?categoryID=77
• Kanopy: movies & tv shows, https://buenavistalibrary.kanopy.com/
•Free Wi-Fi from parking lot and outdoor seating 24/7.
• Staff can help with accounts by phone 9 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays at 719-395-8700.
• Printing requests may be sent to printing@buenavistalibrary.org. Call to arrange pick up.
• Updates at www.buenavistalibrary.org and on Facebook @BVPLibrary.
BUSINESSES OFFERING PHONE/ONLINE ORDERS OR SERVICES
• Chamber of Commerce: Available by phone or email during normal business hours.
• Buffy’s Flowers & Gifts: Accepting accepting phone/online orders for delivery/pickup only. 719-395-8170.
• Ark Valley Humane Society: Available by phone at 719-395-2737.
• JalaBlu Yoga, closed TFN. https://www.youtube.com/ch…/UCtI0CxmRQ4TNjZAr3nFVJ-w/videos
• Gone to the Dogs: Call in to order, and then pick up. For BV 719-966-5445 and in Salida 719-539-4220.
• Collegiate Peaks Barber Shop: Appointments at 719-818-1681.
• The Book Nook: Open by appointment, W-S, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 719-395-6868 or email to owenkath64@gmail.com (during open hours only).
• Souled Out T-Shirts: Order online and select curbside pickup or free shipping through April with code SPRING20z.
• Rustic Woods: Call 719-395-2561 or contact us via email (rustic2561@hotmail.com) or through our Facebook page.
FAITH BASED
United Congregational Church of Christ: No services, meetings or activities TFN.
Grace Church: No services or activities TFN.
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church: All Masses and events cancelled TFN. Confession with Fr. Steve by appointment. Homilies at strosebuenavista.org under the “Parish Resources.” The office open: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. The church will be open during the week for time with God.
Arkansas Valley Christian Mission: On Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. you may pick up a bag of groceries on the front deck. No lunches served TFN.
The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Buena Vista is working to have call-in services.
Banks
Drive-through facilities open normal hours; online and mobile banking services available.
Legal
• Free Virtual Pro Se Legal Clinic: April 8, 2-5 p.m. The volunteer attorney will call each clinic patron’s telephone directly, using the phone number listed by your library staff in the online Google scheduler. It is important that a reliable phone number be included for scheduling clinic patrons. Contact your local library to be added to the sign-up sheet.
• Colorado Legal Services: Apply for assistance online at coloradolegalservices.org or call the Colorado Springs office 719-471-0380; Salida office 719-539-4251; Pueblo office 719-545-6708.
MEDICAL
• Helland Chiropractic Clinic, LLC is open. Check website for the latest updates: hellandclinic.com
• Solvista Health is delivering services by telehealth and telephone options. We are providing 24/7 crisis response in the same ways.
• Collegiate Peaks Eye Care to remain open for urgent and emergent eye care needs. Attend your appointments unaccompanied unless you require assistance. No playroom. If you have contact lenses on order, we will ship them to you. If you have glasses on order, you can request that we mail them to you, and you can have them fitted/adjusted at a later date.
• Rocky Mountain Family Practice will offer virtual visits using a HIPPA compliant video component through RMFP’s electronic medical record that will allow patients to be taken care of without leaving their home or work place. For blood or urine test the patient will need to come to the office for sample collection. If a physical exam is necessary to make a diagnosis, those patients will also need to be seen. RMFP will continue house calls for elderly patients.
• BVPT As of right now we are continuing to treat patients.
• BV Drug: Drive-through service, curb side pick up, home delivery within 10 miles for minimal fee, mailing option. 719-395-2481.
VETERINARY
Cottonwood Veterinary Service: No elective procedures; will see pets on a case-to-case basis. Will do puppy and kitten vaccines – immunizations help prevent them from getting sick. Offering a telehealth consultant service for $45; see www.cottonwoodveterinaryservice.com. See our facebook page for facts and answers. We can still do prescriptions and food on a limited basis. On-line pet pharmacy: cottonwoodveterinaryservice.vetsfirstchoice.com
