Note: “TFN” means “‘Till Further Notice.”
• High Country Bank: Branch lobbies will be closed to the public. Drive-through facilities will be open normal drive-through hours. Loan officers, e-banking staff and account specialists will be available by phone. Online and mobile banking services, available 24/7 for deposits, transfers, balance inquiries, loan payments and more. Salida branch at 719-539-2516, Buena Vista branch at 719-395-2113 or the Cañon City branch at 719-276-2007.
• Collegiate Peak Bank: Business as usual TFN.
• Monarch Mountain ski area closed for the rest of season.
• Ark Valley Humane Society, closed TFN.
• JalaBlu Yoga, closed until the end of March. https://www.youtube.com/ch…/UCtI0CxmRQ4TNjZAr3nFVJ-w/videos…
• Chamber of Commerce closed to public. Chamber staff available by phone or email during normal business hours.
• The View Cafe & Gifts open.
• Mount Antero Treasures is open.
• Buffy’s Flowers & Gifts Accepting accepting phone/online orders for delivery/pickup only. 719-395-8170 #
• Peak Fitness closed TFN.
• Collegiate Peaks Barber Shop, no walk-in business until end of month. Appointments at 719 818 1681.
• New Bees closed; will reopen March 31.
• Lariat suspending live music TFN.
• Colorado Legal Services is suspending all in-person outreach clinics at least till April 6. You may apply for assistance online at coloradolegalservices.org or call the Colorado Springs office 719-471-0380; Salida office 719-539-4251; Pueblo office 719-545-6708.
• Chaffee County Habitat For Humanity ReStore in Buena Vista closing through March 31
• The Book Nook open by appointment, Wed-Sat 10-5. Call 719-395-6868 or email to owenkath64@gmail.com (during open hours only).
• Souled Out T-Shirts open. You can also order online and select curbside pickup or get free shipping through April with code SPRING20z.
• Rustic Woods is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. everyday or call 719-395-2561 or contact us via email (rustic2561@hotmail.com) or through our Facebook page.
• Jailhouse closed TFN.
• Elkhorn Pizzeria closed TFN.
• Gone to the Dogs. Call in to order, pay by credit card and then pick up. For BV 719-966-5445 and in Salida 719-539-4220.
• Sundance & Friends is open.
BV Public Library
All programs are suspended until further notice. All holds will remain reserved and due dates will be extended. We have no late fees on materials.
Online library collections remain available 24 hours per day. RB Digital: digital magazines, https://buenavistaco.rbdigital.com/
Overdrive: ebooks & audio books, https://marmot.overdrive.com/
Tumblebooks: Kids books, games, languages, https://www.tumblebooklibrary.com/Home.aspx?categoryID=77
Kanopy: movies & tv shows, https://buenavistalibrary.kanopy.com/
Free Public Wi-Fi is accessible from our parking lot and outdoor seating 24 hours a day.
Staff will be able to assist with accounts by phone from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. And 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays at 719-395-8700.
Printing requests may be sent to printing@buenavistalibrary.org. Call to arrange pick up.
Updates at www.buenavistalibrary.org and on Facebook @BVPLibrary.
EVENTS
• Studio Tour with Nora Larimer on April 11 at Rock Run Gallery postponed. Reschedule date to be determined.
• Free Art Class on April 26 with Joe Lothamer cancelled for spring semester and may be scheduled in fall 2020.
• Open Awards Art Show May 1-10 postponed until Fall 2020. For artists who have already applied we will archive their applications.
• Salida Contra Dance Sat., March 21, and Salida Country-Western & Swing Sat., March 28, cancelled.
• Canvas & Cocktails on April 4 at Sorelle postponed. Reschedule date to be determined.
• BV HOPE monthly meeting canceled for March 20. Beth Ritchie, 719-395-6938.
• Chaffee Green Movie Event showing “Wasted” on March 26 has been cancelled.
• The Midland Hikers Art show in April is postponed.
• Community Easter Egg hunt at Valley Fellowship is canceled.
• Glenview Owners’ Association public meeting that was originally set for Monday March 30 has now been postponed to Monday, April 20, 11 a.m., BV library. Maggie McHugh, 970-384-9060 or maggiem@sgm-inc.com
RESTAURANTS offering Take-out, DELIVERY
MEDICAL
• Collegiate Peaks Eye Care to remain open for urgent and emergent eye care needs. Attend your appointments unaccompanied unless you require assistance. No playroom. If you have contact lenses on order, we will ship them to you. If you have glasses on order, you can request that we mail them to you, and you can have them fitted/adjusted at a later date.
• Rocky Mountain Family Practice will offer virtual visits using a HIPPA compliant video component through RMFP’s electronic medical record that will allow patients to be taken care of without leaving their home or work place. For blood or urine test the patient will need to come to the office for sample collection. If a physical exam is necessary to make a diagnosis, those patients will also need to be seen. RMFP will continue house calls for elderly patients.
• BVPT As of right now we are continuing to treat patients.
• BV Drug: Offers drive-through service, curb side pick up, home delivery within 10 miles for minimal fee, mailing option. 719-395-2481.
schools
• CHSSA cancelled all spring sports, including practices, through April 18. All programs, buildings after-school activities are cancelled through spring break. Any non-essential meetings outside of school are cancelled.
• Colorado Mountain College: Information about the college’s response to the COVID-19 virus, including communications from president Hauser and frequently asked questions, can be found at https://coloradomtn.edu/covid19/.
• Darren Patterson Christian Academy closed March 16-30. Open House and Early Enrollment week will be rescheduled. We will keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.
FAITH-BASED
United Congregational Church of Christ: Remaining Lenten Services with Grace Church have been cancelled. Women’s Missionary Society has cancelled its March 26 program. Services for this week cancelled.
Grace Church: Closed until April 1. All activities and services are cancelled until then. St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church: All public Masses, group parish events, including meetings, education programs, ministries, etc. cancelled from March 13-31. Call the office to schedule confession with Fr. Steve. Homilies at strosebuenavista.org under the “Parish Resources.” The office open: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. The church will be open during the week for time with God.
Community Easter Egg hunt at Valley Fellowship is cancelled.
Arkansas Valley Christian Mission: On Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. you may pick up a bag of groceries on the front deck. No lunches served.
The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Buena Vista is working to have call in services.
