Closed
Chaffee County is still closed to visitors, tourism and leisure. Please do not invite your friends from out of county or out of state. This includes our recreational amenities. We will monitor our COVID-19 numbers as we reopen to locals and use that date in determining the appropriate time to open to visitors.
Canceled
• Rapids & Grass Beer Festival.
• 99th Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo
RESCHEDULED
• Bike to Work Day, moved, to Tuesday, Sept. 22.
• Arbor Day to be held later in the year.
REDESIGNED
• Virtual PaddleFest is moving activities to CKS website, YouTube and Facebook Live. Also working to present live music streams over Memorial Day weekend.
• Chaffee Arts Virtual Gallery is on its website and Facebook page.
• Chaffee County Public Health has a daily Facebook Live at noon Monday-Thursday.
• Virtual Town Hall on Fridays at 12:30 p.m.
• GARNA Cleanup-Greenup now to May 16. Participants urged to work only in family groups with 6-foot distance from others during the 3-week event. Pick up trash bags outside of the AHRA Visitor Center, 307 W. Sackett Ave., or outside of the GARNA office,at 209 E. 3rd St., both in Salida.
To schedule trash drop-off, call the AHRA at 719-539-7289, or bring your bags and other large items to AHRA on May 16, when a dumpster will be placed outside the Visitor Center.
COVID-19 testing
Free community testing for COVID-19 on May 7, 10 a.m.-noon. Must be pre-approved through CC Public Health and tests are by appointment only, 719-539-4510. Each person will be medically screened over the phone, and if specific criteria are met, public health will send community members an appointment time to visit HRRMC’s facility during testing hours.
Healthcare workers, first responders and community members with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms may be screened and tested at this time. Those with severe respiratory symptoms are asked to contact their primary care provider directly.
Pregnancy center
Buena Vista received a FEMA shipment of size 1 and size 3 diapers, baby wipes and Similac Sensitive and Similac Advance Complete formula. The supplies are stored at the Buena Vista Pregnancy Center for distribution. Anyone needing these supplies are asked to come by the center Monday, Wednesday or Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or by appointment until supplies are gone. For the month of May these are our new hours.
Call 719-395-6703. Each family can get one package of diapers, one package of wipes and one can of formula per visit.
New Bees Thrift Store
• May 5, open to shoppers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
• Limit of 7 shoppers inside the store at a time.
• Protective masks required and must practice social distancing of 6 feet.
• Donations accepted Wednesdays and Saturdays only, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bag day on Wednesdays temporarily suspended.
• Applications for assistance are being accepted. Questions, call 395-6295
Habitat for Humanity
• The Habitat administrative offices and build site will continue to be closed to the public. If you would like to talk to a staff member, call 719-395-0482. We have a busy build season ahead of us and we will need your help building another affordable home in our community.
•Donation days are Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. by appointment. Call 719-966-6004 to schedule your donation for drop off.
• May 6-16: Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Open for donations only. Closed to shoppers.
• Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m. open to shoppers only.
• Fridays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. open to shoppers only.
For the latest details, please check out our website at www.chaffeehabitat.org
Safety Precautions
• Do not enter if you are currently experiencing or have recently experienced flu-like symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath.
• Protective masks are required by all staff, volunteers, shoppers and donors inside the Restore.
• Limit of eight customers inside the store at a time.
• All customers must use physical distancing of at least 6 feet.
• Public restrooms are closed to the public at this time.
BV Public Library
The library will offer limited services beginning May 4.
Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for curbside pickup and 1-hour computer reservations.
Curbside Service: Place orders online or call in requests; call ahead after receiving your notice that items are ready and a package will be left in the front foyer for pickup.
Printing: Send files and quantity information to printing@buenavistalibrary.org and call ahead for curbside pickup. The library is currently printing up to 10 copies for free.
Computers by reservation: Limited to four stations. Call 395-8700 for a 1-hour reservation. Masks are required by all guests.
All returns may go in the Book Return, including media. Items are undergoing a quarantine period and cleaning before returning to circulation.
The library has increased its ebook and audiobook purchases and offers tens of thousands of digital books, movies and magazines. Our website www.buenavistalibrary.org offers tutorials on all of our available resources. Temporary cards are available by calling the library or emailing info@buenavistalibrary.org.
Storytime on Wednesday and Friday, and a Kids’ Book Club on Tuesday and Thursday, at 10 a.m. are offered online. Meeting room use continues to be suspended. WiFi is available throughout our parking areas.www.buenavistalibrary.org for up-to-date information.
Instagram for teens
The Extraordinary Teen Council or ETC is hosting an instagram page for teens. Teens may post their creative endeavors in all forms. Check out @etc_art_gallery on Instagram for details. Anyone can message a picture or video of their art to @etc_art_gallery. There will be random gift card drawings to local businesses every 2 weeks.
Nature’s Explorers
GARNA is offering Nature’s Explorers camp for rising K-3rd graders, June 15, 22, July 6, 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nature’s Explorers is a camp designed to explore public lands around Buena Vista. Campers will hike, bird watch, collect bugs, experiment, journal and more while appreciating nature.
Some of the topics covered will be animal adaptations, Arkansas River habitats and plants in the high country. Nature’s Explorers meets at the Buena Vista Community Center.
Cost per session is $45 for GARNA members and $50 for non-members, for the full 4-week series is $180 for members and $200 for non-members. Space is limited. For either program, register online at garna.org or call 719-539-5106.
GARNA will be closely monitoring and following the advice of the Chaffee County Health Department and the Center for Disease Control. If GARNA needs to cancel any programs, this will be communicated to those registered as soon as possible and provide a full refund.
