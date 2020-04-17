Cancelled EVENTS
• Campout for the Cause cancelled.
• FIBARK cancelled.
• 2020 Bike Fest cancelled.
• No April meeting of the Monarch Quilters.
• Young at Heart monthly potlucks cancelled TFN.
• April Arkansas Valley Music and Dance and the Country Dance and Song Society dances cancelled: BV Community Dance, BV Celtic & Old-time Music Jam, Salida Contra Dance, Salida County Western Dance, Salida Old-Time Music Jam.
Postponed EVENTS
• Free Art Class on April 26 with Joe Lothamer cancelled for spring semester and may be scheduled in fall 2020.
• Open Awards Art Show May 1-10 postponed until Fall 2020. For artists who have already applied we will archive their applications.
• The Midland Hikers Art show in April is postponed.
BV Public Library
Online library collections available 24/7.
• RB Digital: digital magazines, https://buenavistaco.rbdigital.com/
• Overdrive: ebooks & audio books: https://marmot.overdrive.com/
• Tumblebooks: Kids books, games, languages, https://www.tumblebooklibrary.com/Home.aspx?categoryID=77
• Kanopy: movies & TV shows, https://buenavistalibrary.kanopy.com/
•Free Wi-Fi from parking lot and outdoor seating 24/7.
• Staff can help with accounts by phone 9 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays at 719-395-8700.
• Printing requests may be sent to printing@buenavistalibrary.org. Call to arrange pick up.
• Updates at www.buenavistalibrary.org and on Facebook @BVPLibrary.
BUSINESSES OFFERING PHONE/ONLINE ORDERS OR SERVICES
• Food donations accepted, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the back deck. Mission families may pick up a bag of groceries on the front deck during above hours. Call 719-395-9321 if you have any questions. Monetary contributions may be mailed to PO Box 4646, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
• Chamber of Commerce: Staff available by phone or email during normal business hours.
• Buffy’s Flowers & Gifts: Accepting phone/online orders for delivery/pickup only. 719-395-8170.
• Ark-Valley Humane Society: Available by phone at 719-395-2737.
• JalaBlu Yoga, closed TFN. https://www.youtube.com/ch…/UCtI0CxmRQ4TNjZAr3nFVJ-w/videos
• Gone to the Dogs: Call in to order, pay by credit card and then pick up. For BV 719-966-5445 and in Salida 719-539-4220.
• Collegiate Peaks Barber Shop: Appointments at 719-818-1681.
• The Book Nook: Open by appointment, Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 719-395-6868 or email to owenkath64@gmail.com (during open hours only).
• Souled Out T-Shirts: You can order online and select curbside pickup or get free shipping through April with code SPRING20z.
• Rustic Woods: Call 719-395-2561 or contact us via email (rustic2561@hotmail.com) or through our Facebook page.
Legal
Free legal clinics for parties who have no attorney; May 13, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, No Nov. clinic; Dec. 9, 2-5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St., Salida. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation. Call 719-539-4826 to schedule an appointment.
• Colorado Legal Services: Apply for assistance online at coloradolegalservices.org or call the Colorado Springs office 719-471-0380; Salida office 719-539-4251; Pueblo office 719-545-6708.
MEDICAL
• Helland Chiropractic Clinic, LLC is open. Check website for the latest updates: hellandclinic.com
• Solvista Health is delivering services by telehealth and telephone options. We are providing 24/7 crisis response in the same ways.
• Collegiate Peaks Eye Care to remain open for urgent and emergent eye care needs. Attend your appointments unaccompanied unless you require assistance. No playroom. If you have contact lenses on order, we will ship them to you. If you have glasses on order, you can request that we mail them to you, and you can have them fitted/adjusted at a later date.
• Rocky Mountain Family Practice will offer virtual visits using a HIPPA compliant video component through RMFP’s electronic medical record that will allow patients to be taken care of without leaving their home or work place. For blood or urine test the patient will need to come to the office for sample collection. If a physical exam is necessary to make a diagnosis, those patients will also need to be seen. RMFP will continue house calls for elderly patients.
• BVPT: As of right now we are continuing to treat patients.
• BV Drug: Drive-through service, curb side pickup, home delivery within 10 miles for minimal fee, mailing option. 719-395-2481.
VETERINARY
Cottonwood Veterinary Service: No elective procedures; will see pets on a case-to-case basis. Will do puppy and kitten vaccines – immunizations help prevent them from getting sick. Offering a telehealth consultant service for $45; see www.cottonwoodveterinaryservice.com
See our Facebook page for facts and answers. We can still do prescriptions and food on a limited basis.
Online pet pharmacy: cottonwoodveterinaryservice.vetsfirstchoice.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.