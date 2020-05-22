GRADUATION PARADE
May 23, 7:45 p.m. starts at Avery-Parsons Elementary School and heads west down Main Street to the drive-in.
VFW IN JOHNSON VILLAGE OPEN FOR BUSINESS
VFW, 27318 CR 314 in Johnson Village is now open for business. Open to the public noon until closing 7 days. TV and special events. 719-395-2929.
CLOSED
Chaffee County is still closed to visitors, tourism and leisure. Please do not invite your friends from out of county or out of state. This includes our recreational amenities. We will monitor our COVID-19 numbers as we reopen to locals and use that date in determining the appropriate time to open to visitors.
Canceled events
• 2020 Seven Peaks Festival
• 2020 Salida Aspen Summer Concert Series
• 2020 Salida Fiber Festival
Virtual EVENTS
• Chaffee Arts Virtual Gallery is on its website and Facebook page.
• Chaffee County Public Health has a daily Facebook Live at noon Monday-Thursday.
• Virtual Town Hall on Fridays at 12:30 p.m.
• Chaffee County Housing + Health initiative will present an online Zoom storytelling event called “Home: Six Stories from Chaffee County” on Thursday, May 28, at 6 p.m. Registration is free, but RSVPs will close on May 28 at 3:00 p.m. To register, visit www.housinghealthchaffee.org/dinnerandamovie and fill out the registration form. For more event information, visit www.housinghealthchaffee.org
• Walden Chamber Music Society presents a virtual concert “From My Life: Virtual Mementos” performed by Jo Boatright. The concert will be broadcast as a YouTube Premiere Watch-Party on Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m. Donations will be accepted for the Chaffee County Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.
• Fair Tax Colorado Webinar is May 27, 7 p.m. The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County encourages all voters to learn about Initiative 271 Fair Tax Colorado. Although the 45-minute webinar is free, registration is required at https://lwvcolorado.org/ Once registered, viewers will have the option to see the webinar live or to watch at a later date.
Guidestone Online Plant Sales
• Online pre-ordering system through our website.
• May 30 to June 5: We will offer additional quantities of basil, broccoli, cabbage, chard, kale, lettuce and tomatoes. In addition, we will have cucumbers, peppers, additional varieties of tomatoes (cherry and slicing) and zucchini.
• Pick-up will be from 1-4 p.m. at the Community & School Farm, on Holman Avenue in Salida. Look for the geodesic dome greenhouse.
• Wear a mask. For additional information and ordering, visit our website, www.GuidestoneColorado.org, 719-239-0955 or email info@guidestonecolorado.org
FREE FEMA SUPPLIES
Buena Vista received a FEMA shipment of size 1 and size 3 diapers, size 4/5 pull-ups, baby wipes and Similac Sensitive and Similac Advance Complete formula. The supplies are stored at the Buena Vista Pregnancy Center for distribution. Anyone needing these supplies are asked to come by the center Monday, Wednesday or Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or by appointment until supplies are gone. Call 719-395-6703.
Each family can get one package of diapers, one package of wipes, and one can of formula per visit. For questions, please call 719-395-6703.
For the month of May these are our new hours for the BV Pregnancy Center: As things open up more, we will gradually change back to our regular hours.
New Bees Thrift Store
• Open to shoppers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
• Limit of 7 shoppers inside the store at a time.
• Protective masks required; social distancing of 6 feet.
• Donations accepted Wednesdays and Saturdays only, 10 a.m. until full. Donations quarantined for 3 days.
• Bag day on Wednesday’s temporarily suspended.
• Applications for assistance are being accepted. Questions, call 719-395-6295.
DONATE FOOD TO Arkansas Valley Christian Mission
Food donations accepted, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the back deck.
Anyone in need of food may pick up a bag of groceries on the front deck during above hours. Call 719-395-2321 if you have any questions. Monetary contributions may be mailed to PO Box 4646, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Habitat for Humanity
• Donation days are Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. by appointment. Call 719-966-6004 to schedule your donation for drop off. Closed to shoppers.
• Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m. open to shoppers only.
• Fridays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. open to shoppers only.
• Observe standard safety precautions
• Limit of eight customers.
• Physical distancing of 6 feet.
• Public restrooms are closed.
BV Public Library
• Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for curbside pickup and 1-hour computer reservations.
• Curbside Service: Place orders online or call in requests; call ahead after receiving your notice that items are ready and a package will be left in the front foyer for pickup.
• The library offers tens of thousands of digital books, movies, and magazines. Our website www.buenavistalibrary.org offers tutorials on all of our available resources. Temporary cards are available by calling the library or emailing info@buenavistalibrary.org.
• Storytime on Wednesday and Friday, and a Kids’ Book Club on Tuesday and Thursday, at 10 a.m. offered online. Meeting room use suspended.
• WiFi is available throughout our parking areas.www.buenavistalibrary.org for up-to-date information.
Instagram for teens
The Extraordinary Teen Council or ETC is hosting an instagram page for teens. Teens may post their creative endeavors in all forms. Check out @etc_art_gallery on Instagram for details. Anyone can message a picture or video of their art to @etc_art_gallery. There will be random gift card drawings to local businesses every 2 weeks.
CHURCH UPDATES
Congregational United Church of Christ: YouTube channel is CUCC Buena Vista CO. Once a service has gone “live,” it can be watched any time.
Socially Distanced but Spiritually Connected. Twice-a-week reflections from a multifaith, interfaith and interspiritual perspective for spiritual uplift. Revbecca@icloud.com
719-395-2544 or www.bvcucc.org
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church: Make reservations for Saturday-Sunday Mass. Thirty people allowed at each service with assigned seating. Reserve M-W, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 719-395-8424.
Also streaming Sunday Mass, 9:30 a.m. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7bXLm-mL7oyvdS8JpxRbwg
Confession by appointment, 719-239-0242. Office hours Mon.-Wed. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The church open during the week for personal prayer. Use the back door.
The First Church of Christ, Scientist: In Buena Vista call-in services: 719-223-8123 (no code needed); Sunday service: 10 a.m.; Wednesday testimonial meeting: 7:30 p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church: Sunday services stream at 10 a.m. For information on accessing the online or phone streaming services go to HTTP/www.faithlutheranbv.org
Valley Fellowship Church: Gather in spirit and worship together at: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ValleyFellowshipChurchBV/videos/?ref=page_internal
We also have a YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcspcpSYWECuOEzDpmQlJwQ
Grace Church: Virtual services Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Contact Judy Epperson at admin@gracechurchbvco.org for an invitation. Pastoral services are available via phone. Call Rev. Catherine Tran, Episcopal Rector at 720-440-0059 or David Erickson, United Methodist Pastor at 719-659-2943.
ClearView Community Church: Online services. www.clearviewcommunity.org and click on the Livestream link.
Cornerstone Church: Offering live chat, online services on Sundays at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Our YouTube channel is also a great place for worship songs and encouraging short videos from our campus pastors. YouTube channel: http://cornerstonechurchco.com/ under the COVID-19 “More Info Here” tab. Our staff is ready and willing to help the community. Leave a message at 719-395-8178.
