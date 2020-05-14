Canceled events
• 2020 Salida Aspen Summer Concert Series. If you wish to donate (and are in a position to donate) to help us meet these needs as we move forward and plan for the 2021 Summer Concert Series, you can do so online at www.salidaaspenconcerts.org/#Sponsors or mail a check to Salida Concerts Inc., PO Box 13, Salida, CO 81201. We will be very grateful for any support we receive.
Virtual EVENTS
• Chaffee Arts Virtual Gallery is on its website and Facebook page.
• Chaffee County Public Health has a daily Facebook Live at noon Monday-Thursday.
• Virtual Town Hall on Fridays at 12:30 p.m.
Guidestone Plant Sales
• Online pre-ordering system through our website.
• May 9-15: Basil, broccoli, cabbage, chard, kale, lettuce and tomatoes will be available.
• May 30 to June 5: We will offer additional quantities of basil, broccoli, cabbage, chard, kale, lettuce and tomatoes. In addition, we will have cucumbers, peppers, additional varieties of tomatoes (cherry and slicing) and zucchini.
• Pick-up of pre-ordered plants will be from 1-4 p.m. at the Community & School Farm, on Holman Avenue in Salida across from the Trailside Estates neighborhood, and shares a parking lot with the Loyal Duke Dog Park. Look for the geodesic dome greenhouse.
• We will observe 6-foot social distancing. Wear a mask. For additional information and ordering, please visit our website, www.GuidestoneColorado.org
• More information at 719-239-0955 or email info@guidestonecolorado.org
LWVCC geranium sale
• Geraniums are in one-gallon containers and available in red, salmon and pink at $16 each.
•Ordering starts now and deadline is May 22. More information and order form is online: lwvchaffeecounty.org
• Pick up geraniums at the BV Library June 2, 2-5 p.m. or in Salida at the First United Methodist Church, 228 E. 4th St., 2-5 p.m.
• Masks required and social distancing will be observed with curb service.
Coordinator for the plant sale is Ellen Olson, 719-395-4855. Make out your check (no cash, please) to LWVCC and mail order form and check to Jean Gabardi, PO Box 355, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
FREE FEMA SUPPLIES
Buena Vista received a FEMA shipment of size 1 and size 3 diapers, size 4/5 pull-ups, baby wipes and Similac Sensitive and Similac Advance Complete formula. The supplies are stored at the Buena Vista Pregnancy Center for distribution. Anyone needing these supplies are asked to come by the center Monday, Wednesday or Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or by appointment until supplies are gone. Call 719-395-6703.
Each family can get one package of diapers, one package of wipes and one can of formula per visit. For questions, please call 719-395-6703.
For the month of May these are our new hours for the BV Pregnancy Center: As things open up more, we will gradually change back to our regular hours.
New Bees Thrift Store
• Open to shoppers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
• Limit of 7 shoppers inside the store at a time.
• Protective masks required and must practice social distancing of 6 feet.
• Donations accepted Wednesdays and Saturdays only, 10 a.m. until full. Donations will be quarantined for 3 days.
• Bag day on Wednesday’s temporarily suspended.
• Applications for assistance are being accepted. Questions, call 719-395-6295
Habitat for Humanity
• Donation days are Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. by appointment. Call 719-966-6004 to schedule your donation for drop off. Closed to shoppers.
• Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m. open to shoppers only.
• Fridays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. open to shoppers only. Limit of eight customers.
• All customers must use physical distancing of at least 6 feet.
• Public restrooms are closed to the public at this time.
CHURCH UPDATES
Congregational United Church of Christ: Now on-line. The YouTube channel is CUCC Buena Vista CO. Once a service has gone “live,” it can be watched at any time.
Offering SDSC — Socially Distanced but Spiritually Connected. Twice-a-week reflections from a multifaith, interfaith and interspiritual perspective for spiritual uplift. Revbecca@icloud.com
Contact the church at 395-2544 or www.bvcucc.org
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church: Make reservations for Tuesday-Sunday Mass. Nine people allowed at each service. Reserve M-W, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 719-395-8424.
Also streaming Sunday Mass, 9:30 a.m. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7bXLm-mL7oyvdS8JpxRbwg
Confession with Fr. Steve by appointment, 719-239-0242. Office hours Mon.-Wed. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The church open during the week for personal prayer. Use the back door. Office: 719-395-8424.
The First Church of Christ, Scientist: In Buena Vista call-in services: Phone number: 719-223-8123 (no code needed); Sunday service: 10 a.m.; Wednesday testimonial meeting: 7:30 p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church: Sunday services will stream at 10 a.m. For information on accessing the online or phone streaming services go to HTTP/www.faithlutheranbv.org
Valley Fellowship Church: Gather in Spirit and worship together at: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ValleyFellowshipChurchBV/videos/?ref=page_internal
We also have a YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcspcpSYWECuOEzDpmQlJwQ
Grace Church: Virtual services Sunday morning at 9 a.m. If you would like to be a part of the service, contact Judy Epperson at admin@gracechurchbvco.org for an invitation. Pastoral services are available via phone. Call Rev. Catherine Tran, Episcopal Rector at 720-440-0059 or David Erickson, United Methodist Pastor at 719-659-2943.
ClearView Community Church: Online services. www.clearviewcommunity.org and click on the Livestream link.
Cornerstone Church: Offering live chat, online services on Sundays at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Our YouTube channel is also a great place for worship songs and encouraging short videos from our campus pastors. You can find a link to our online services and YouTube channel at http://cornerstonechurchco.com/ under the COVID-19 “More Info Here” tab.
Our staff is ready and willing to help the community during this time. Leave us a message at 719-395-8178; we would love to connect with you.
CLOSED
Chaffee County is still closed to visitors, tourism, and leisure. Please do not invite your friends from out of county or out of state. This includes our recreational amenities. We will monitor our COVID-19 numbers as we reopen to locals and use that date in determining the appropriate time to open to visitors.
Instagram for teens
The Extraordinary Teen Council or ETC is hosting an instagram page for teens. Teens may post their creative endeavors in all forms. Check out @etc_art_gallery on Instagram for details. Anyone can message a picture or video of their art to @etc_art_gallery. There will be random gift card drawings to local businesses every 2 weeks.
BV Public Library
The library will offer limited services beginning May 4.
Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. for curbside pickup and 1-hour computer reservations.
Curbside Service: Place orders online or call in requests; call ahead after receiving your notice that items are ready and a package will be left in the front foyer for pickup.
Printing: send files and quantity information to printing@buenavistalibrary.org and call ahead for curbside pickup. The Library is currently printing up to 10 copies for free.
Computers by reservation: limited to four stations. Call 395-8700 for a 1-hour reservation. Masks are required by all guests.
All returns may go in the Book Return, including media. Items are undergoing a quarantine period and cleaning before returning to circulation.
The Library has increased its ebook and audiobook purchases and offers tens of thousands of digital books, movies, and magazines. Our website www.buenavistalibrary.org offers tutorials on all of our available resources. Temporary cards are available by calling the library or emailing info@buenavistalibrary.org.
Storytime on Wednesday and Friday, and a Kids’ Book Club on Tuesday and Thursday, at 10 a.m. are offered online. Meeting room use continues to be suspended. WiFi is available throughout our parking areas.www.buenavistalibrary.org for up-to-date information.
