Cancelled events
• 2020 Open Awards Art Show will be rescheduled in 2021.
• 2020 Seven Peaks Festival
• 2020 Salida Aspen Summer Concert Series
Virtual EVENTS
• Chaffee Arts Virtual Gallery is on its website and Facebook page.
• Chaffee County Public Health has a daily Facebook Live at noon Monday-Thursday.
• Virtual Town Hall on Fridays at 12:30 p.m.
• Chaffee County Housing + Health initiative will present an online Zoom storytelling event called “Home: Six Stories from Chaffee County” on Thursday, May 28, at 6 p.m. Registration is free, but RSVPs will close on May 28 at 3 p.m. To register, visit www.housinghealthchaffee.org/dinnerandamovie and fill out the registration form. For more event information, visit www.housinghealthchaffee.org
Nature’s Explorers
GARNA is offering Nature’s Explorers camp for rising K-3rd graders, June 15, 22, July 6, 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Designed to explore public lands around BV. Campers will hike, bird watch, collect bugs, experiment, journal and more while appreciating nature. Cost per session is $45 for GARNA members and $50 for non-members, for the full 4-week series is $180 for members and $200 for non-members. Register online at garna.org or 719-539-5106.
FREE FEMA SUPPLIES
Buena Vista received a FEMA shipment of size 1 and size 3 diapers, size 4/5 pull-ups, baby wipes and Similac Sensitive and Similac Advance Complete formula. The supplies are stored at the Buena Vista Pregnancy Center for distribution. Anyone needing these supplies are asked to come by the center Monday, Wednesday or Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or by appointment until supplies are gone. Call 395-6703.
Each family can get one package of diapers, one package of wipes, and one can of formula per visit. For questions, please call 395-6703.
For the month of May these are our new hours for the BV Pregnancy Center: As things open up more, we will gradually change back to our regular hours.
New Bees
• Open to shoppers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
• Limit of 7 shoppers inside the store at a time.
• Protective masks required; social distancing of 6 feet.
• Donations accepted Wednesdays and Saturdays only, 10 a.m. until full. Donations quarantined for 3 days.
• Bag day on Wednesday’s temporarily suspended.
• Applications for assistance are being accepted. Questions, call 395-6295.
BV Public Library
• Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for curbside pickup and 1-hour computer reservations.
• Computers by reservation: Limited to four stations. Call 395-8700 for a 1-hour reservation. Masks required.
• All returns may go in the book return, including media. Items are undergoing a quarantine period and cleaning before returning to circulation.
• Storytime on Wednesday and Friday, and a Kids’ Book Club on Tuesday and Thursday, at 10 a.m. offered online. Meeting room use suspended.
• WiFi is available throughout our parking areas.www.buenavistalibrary.org for up-to-date information.
Donate FOOD TO Arkansas Valley Christian Mission
Food donations accepted, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the back deck.
Anyone in need of food may pick up a bag of groceries on the front deck during above hours. Call 719-395-2321 if you have any questions. Monetary contributions may be mailed to PO Box 4646, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Habitat for Humanity
• Donation days are Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. by appointment. Call 719-966-6004 to schedule your donation for drop off. Closed to shoppers.
• Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m. open to shoppers only.
• Fridays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. open to shoppers only.
• Observe standard safety precautions.
• Limit of eight customers.
• Physical distancing of 6’.
• Public restrooms are closed.
Instagram for teens
The Extraordinary Teen Council or ETC is hosting an instagram page for teens. Teens may post their creative endeavors in all forms. Check out @etc_art_gallery on Instagram for details. Anyone can message a picture or video of their art to @etc_art_gallery. There will be random gift card drawings to local businesses every 2 weeks.
