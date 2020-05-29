The Walden Chamber Music Society is still planning to treat audiences with a concert on Sunday, May 31. Tune in to YouTube for the virtual concert “From My Life: Musical Memoirs” performed by pianist Jo Boatright.
“We wanted to ‘save’ our concert for our patrons, music lovers, underwriters, advertisers and perhaps new music lovers in the valley,” Boatright says.
Boatright selected songs from different periods of her own musical life, starting with waltzes by Frédéric Chopin – “Valse Brilliante in A flat Major, Op. 34 #1” and “Valse in G flat Major, Op. 70 #1” – that she played when she was 10 and 12 years old while studying with her mother, a piano teacher.
The next two intermezzi by Johannes Brahms – “Intermezzo in B flat Minor, Op. 117, #2” and “Intermezzo in E Minor, Op. 119, #2” – come from her Colorado College days studying with Viennese pianist and conductor Dr. Max Lanner.
Following this is Franz Schubert’s rarely heard “‘Grazer’ Fantasie in C Major, D.605a.”
“This was discovered in an attic of a home in Graz, Austria. My mentor, Madame Lili Kraus, had the world rights to the first performance. I fell in love with the work and promptly learned it during my tenure as assistant professor at Texas Christian University.”
Finishing the virtual concert are “Valses nobles et sentimentales, VII” and “Jeux d’eau” by Maurice Ravel, chosen from moments both distant past and recent.
Prior to the COVID-19 quarantine, the concert scheduled for May 31 would have taken place at the Salida SteamPlant Theater, featuring the Adkins family on violins, viola and cello, as well as Boatright on the piano. To conform with social distancing, adjustments had to be made to the concert, though the Walden Chamber hopes to feature the Adkins family in a future concert.
When the Walden board of directors approached Boatright about doing this kind of concert, she agreed, though she has never done a virtual concert before and has no idea what it will be like with just the camera, the microphone and the technician.
“I imagine what I’ll miss most is the audience,” Boatright says. “There is a rapport established when you walk on stage. It’s a feeling of anticipation, joy and sharing.”
The film technician also happens to be a regular Walden performer, violist Matthew “Diek” Diekman who also produces films under FilmsbyDiek.
The concert will be viewable as a YouTube Premiere and may be accessed via a link on Walden’s website. Viewers can also click the Donate button during the concert to donate to Chaffee County Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund, aiding those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other contributions to support the Walden Chamber Music Society may be sent to Walden Chamber Music Society, PO Box 5237 Buena Vista, CO 81211.
