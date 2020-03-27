Walden Chamber Music Society is canceling the Sunday, April 19 chamber music concert at the SteamPlant.
A decision as to whether or not the May 31 concert will be cancelled, will be made at a later date. We will keep everyone updated. Stay well and thank you for your understanding.
