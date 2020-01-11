featured Veteran Englebrecht receives Quilt of Valor Special to The Times Jan 11, 2020 Jan 11, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email From left are Joyce Eberhart, Judy Chanay, Doug Chanay, Jack Reinmuth, Harold Englebrecht and Peggy Wright. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Veteran Harold Englebrecht was recently presented his very own Quilt of Valor. Englebrecht was a BT3 on the USS Douglas A. Monroe DE 422. He served at Pearl Harbor and in the south seas from Japan to Australia during 1956 to 1959. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Chaffee County Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Mountain Guide Mountain Guide To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Editor's Picks New Buena Vista schools debut, open house Saturday Jan 10, 2020 CenturyLink to update Gunnison County on fiber-optic status in February Updated Jan 9, 2020 Latest News This Week in History An epic eHarmony failure GARNA hosts guided XC tour of Mineral Belt Trail Radon testing in the works Veteran Englebrecht receives Quilt of Valor New Buena Vista schools debut, open house Saturday Buena Vista municipal court reports BVPD reports citations, arrests Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEva FlowersWilderness Aware announces Jan. 1 saleNew Buena Vista schools debut, open house SaturdayBVPD reports citations, arrestsOld buildings, new spaces: New restaurant offerings to come in 2020Taser ends DUI chase from BV to NathropNeeds assessment: Buena Vista eyes exploring facilities challenges - especially public safety – in 2020CenturyLink to update Gunnison County on fiber-optic status in FebruaryClarkson baby rings in 2020Texas man fined $53K for illegal hunting activities Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedOld buildings, new spaces: New restaurant offerings to come in 2020 (1) Featured Videos Moose Attacks Are Increasing Dango Rose yoga session John Popper, Brothers Keeper and Jono Manson CU Boulder: Rendezvous with an asteroid Mutton Bustin' Finals - Chaffee County Fair
