Quilt of Valor

From left are Joyce Eberhart, Judy Chanay, Doug Chanay, Jack Reinmuth, Harold Englebrecht and Peggy Wright.

Veteran Harold Englebrecht was recently presented his very own Quilt of Valor.

Englebrecht was a BT3 on the USS Douglas A. Monroe DE 422.

He served at Pearl Harbor and in the south seas from Japan to Australia during 1956 to 1959.

