The Central Colorado UAS is pleased to announce that Our Town Medical has become a corporate sponsor. CC UAS is dedicated to promoting safety, education and innovation in the unmanned aerial systems industry.
“We are delighted to have this premier medical practice sponsor our events and education campaigns,” said club president Taylor Albrecht.
Dr. Eric Gibb, Our Town’s founder and lead medical provider, visited the club in December 2019 with his newly acquired drone. There he received some basic flight lessons from Taylor and learned about the club’s mission and projects.
“I was impressed by the content of the meeting and composition of the membership along with their dedication to the mission,” Gibb said. “I felt that joining this group and providing a sponsorship would benefit the local community through their education and outreach efforts.”
Our Town Medical joins Anderson Law Group, Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District and TNL Aviation as annual sponsors of the group. Both Rocky Mountain Lumber and Buena Vista True Value Hardware have provided in-kind assistance as well.
For more information, please contact CC UAS at ccuasclub@gmail.com, or visit its web site currently hosted by TNL Aviation at http://tnlaviation.com/central-colorado-uas-club/.
The Central Colorado UAS Club’s mission is to promote safety through education and a positive atmosphere for pilots of all ages to exchange information and ideas thus improving UAS proficiency. We do this through meetings, educational seminars and community outreach emphasizing the benefits of these aircraft systems to society.
