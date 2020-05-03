This week in history

20 years ago
May 4, 2000
Saddle Tramp prepared to repair tack
Not only does Duane Anderson have a unique business but he will bring it right to your door. As owner of Saddle Tramp Enterprises, Duane works in a field which one might call a dying art.
He provides a full service tack and saddle repair service and offers 20 years of leather working experience. His mobile unit has all types of tools and leather accessories.
His move to Buena Vista 10 years ago prompted the saddle shop program at the Department of Corrections here.
And while Duane enjoyed the one on one saddle work with inmates, when the program went to more of a production shop, he went into security work at the facility. He was later forced to retirement for medical reasons and is still only able to work part-time at his saddle repair business. “I go to guest ranches, trail ride providers, working ranches, outfitters, stables, arenas and feed stores or can do work just for individuals.”
40 years ago
May 1, 1980
Collegiate Sports Center may open in August
After more than 7 years on and off the drawing board, the Collegiate Sports Center is about to become a reality.
Norman Knudsen, who has long hoped to build the complex, announced this week that he has received approval of the financing for the project and he hopes to begin construction within the next several weeks.
The first portion of the $2.25-million complex that will be built is the 12-lane bowling alley.
… The lower story will house the AMF-equipped bowling alley, a restaurant and lounge, an American Records-size heated swimming pool, handball courts, a snack bar, sales off (for bowling, handball, golf and other equipment), locker room, showers and sauna and possibly an exercise room.
136 years ago
April 28, 1884
Buena Vista Herald
• We hear that Granite is to have a newspaper. If rumors are correct Mr. Whipple, of Leadville, is backing the concern and Shang Mathias of this place will be put in as foreman. The people of Granite are the kind that appreciate an enterprise of this sort.
• The Herald is ready at all times to “go one better” on the prices of its competitors.
• The Smelter News is the latest newspaper venture in Pueblo. It is devoted to the interests of smelter workmen and laboring men in general. We extend best wishes for its success.
• It’s about time for the street sprinkling department to get into a working attitude.
• New York City has made a law forbidding newsboys selling papers on street cars. Gambling is still permitted on Wall Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.