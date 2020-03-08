This week in history

20 years ago
Thursday, March 9, 2000
CMC must clear hurdles to build campus
Colorado Mountain College is stepping up efforts toward the goal of having its first permanent home in Buena Vista. The selected site for the new campus is on donated land adjacent to the Central Colorado Regional Airport and will be a consolidated Chaffee County campus.
Two areas are presently targeted in order to get the ball rolling for the new campus. An application was submitted Feb. 23 to the Town for an intermediate Subdivision for CMC Chaffee County Campus. Following the approval of the subdivision, fundraising will commence again. Down the road, construction of the facility is another target.
… The five reasons for the site selection near BV airport were: 1) a private individual has committed to donate land at the site, four of which could be sold to generate funding for the project; 2) the land is readily suitable for construction, future expansion and would have good resale value; 3) all necessary utilities are available at or near the site; 4) the site provides excellent visibility for the college from Hwy. 24 and has access roads in place and 5) green space concerns at the site are low.
40 years ago
Thursday, March 6, 1980
Arkansas River yields fish detective story
Although he is not yet in the same class with Sherlock Holmes, or even Columbo, Davit Miller is fast approaching super-sleuth status.
During the past year, Miller, a Ph.D. candidate in ichthyology at Colorado State University and a temporary employee of the Colorado Division of Wildlife, has identified two species of fish in Colorado which were presumed to be either extinct or absent from the state.
One, the southern redbelly dace (a small minnow), was collected by Miller last May in Turkey Creek, a tributary of the Arkansas River in southeastern Colorado. This diminutive fish had never before been reported in the state.
… The other fish – the Arkansas darter – was identified by Miller after a puzzled CSU undergraduate student returning from a field trip in the Arkansas Valley brought several specimens to Miller for identification. Upon discovering that these fish were indeed Arkansas darters – which had not been seen in the state in more than 70 years – Miller returned to the Arkansas Valley and located four populations of these fish. They currently are on Colorado’s threatened species list.
136 years ago
Buena Vista Democrat
Thursday, March 6, 1884
• March came in like a lamb. Look out for the more vicious beast later on.
• With this issue the Democrat enters its fourth year, the second under the present management. We hope it will keep its friends, as it thoroughly appreciates their good will and support.
• Colorado produces more of the precious metal than any other state in the Union. The counties of Lake, Chaffee, Pitkin and Gunnison have more mines and produce more wealth in gold and silver than the balance of the state together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.