This week in history

20 years ago
May 25, 2000
Beckelhymer is top runner for BVHS Demons
The Buena Vista Boys Track Team placed 10th at the State Track Meet this past weekend at Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo with a team score of 28 points.
Chad Beckelhymer scored all 28 of the team’s points with finishes of 2nd place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.06 a 1st place finish in the 400 meter dash with a time of 49.05 and also a State Championship and State record in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.08, breaking the previous record held by Kyle Schwartz of Salida.
40 years ago
May 22, 1980
Yale captures two championships
Chris Yale of Buena Vista was the local success story when the track teams from AA high schools across Colorado staged their state track meet last weekend in Grand Junction.
Yale, a senior, took the state championship in the 400 meter race with a time of 58.42 and in the 300 meter hurdles, where she turning in a record time of 46.56.
126 years ago
May 19, 1894
Buena Vista Herald
• Never tell an editor how to run his paper. Let the poor devil find it out himself.
• Every person in Buena Vista should make a special effort to observe Memorial Day this year. The committees are making splendid progress and the observance promises to be something much better and more general than heretofore. Let it be a day in which everybody will take part.
• Indications for a big summer travel to Twin Lakes are already cropping out. The prospects for our mining interests this season are brighter than ever before. - PHINEHOS
