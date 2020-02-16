This week in history

20 years ago
Thursday, Feb. 17, 2000
Library patron ID card in the works
As you check out books from the Buena Vista Public Library you will probably notice a barcode on the front cover of each book.
Our new online catalog and circulation system is almost ready, and the library staff will soon begin to give each of you a new patron ID card. The card will have a barcode on it and we will soon use that card when you are ready to check out materials from the library.
We are looking forward to being able to provide an online catalog, replacing the card files we now have.
40 years ago
Thursday, Feb. 14, 1980
Denver & South Park came to town 100 years ago today
All across the nation today, people are celebrating St. Valentine’s Day and expressing sentiments with appropriate cards and gifts of flowers and candy.
For Buena Vistans, this 1980 Valentine’s Day may be extra special. One hundred years ago this very day the Denver South Park and Pacific Railroad swung its 152-foot iron center span across the Arkansas River. One hundred years ago today the first railroad had reached our part of the valley.
Starting at the top of Trout Creek Pass in the late months of 1897, the track had been built down along the natural watercourse until it was completed past the cluster of buildings called “Charcoal.” From there, it turned northwest around a sharp curve that would later be named Deadman’s Curve as a result of the wreck of a train carrying dynamite.
The track left the stream and came straight down to within an eighth of a mile to the river and this spot was first given the name of Arkansas Station. In 1908 it was renamed “Macune.” This was the jumping off place for building the 293-foot bridge across the river.
136 years ago
Buena Vista Democrat
Thursday, Feb. 14, 1884
• It is said that the peculiar sunsets are caused by the sun trying to set by the new standard time.
• What combination of four letters in our English tongue awakens such sweet and tender recollections as “home,” some persons may answer “beer,” but they have no home.
• Rest satisfied with doing well, and leave others to talk of you as they please. (Pythagoras.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.