This week in history

20 years ago
Thursday, Feb. 3, 2000
Best in the state
Irene Grindle and Mark Arnold, BVHS band students, recently received top honors including best players in the state, when they were selected for the All-State Honor Band at the University of Northern Colorado on Greeley.
Out of 1,000 auditioners, Grindle was selected as second chair base clarinet player, and Arnold was chosen first alternate on baritone.
Both were selected for the Adams State College Top of the Nation Honor Band. Grindle received first chair for that one.
40 years ago
Thursday, Jan. 31, 1980
Hoppy Randolph travels to the White House
Ara “Hoppy” Randolph of Salida will be one of three Coloradans meeting tomorrow at the White House with Vice President Walter Mondale and other administration officials on issues relating to community action programs.
… Randolf has been active in community affairs for most of the nearly 8 years she and her husband, Sam, have lived in Salida. In 1973, less than a year after moving to Salida, she founded the Salida Museum Association. In January of 1974, she helped to form the local Community Action Board.
The following year she sparked the effort to get Salida designated as a centennial-bicentennial city.
She was instrumental in getting the historic Smeltertown Smokestack deeded to the museum.
136 years ago
Buena Vista Democrat
Thursday, Jan. 31, 1884
• The cat is the great American prima donna. If boot jacks were bouquets, her nine lives would be strewn with roses. (Sparks)
• 26 loaves of bread for a dollar at Schwarz Bros.
• The Arapahoe County commissioners contemplate the purchase of an 80-acre tract of land on the Platte on which to build a poor house.
