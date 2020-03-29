This week in history

20 years ago
Thursday, March 30, 2000
Beckelhymer sets track record
Demon Chad Beckelhymer set a school record in the 400 m. dash with 49.36 at the Alamosa Maroons Invitational, Saturday, March 25. The old record was set by Pat Ryan, 49.95 in 1979.
Beckelhymer also ran two sub 50 sec. 400S on legs of the two medley relays.
40 years ago
Thursday, March 27, 1980
Talented Buena Vista artist conveys her feelings in wood and ink
One of the most unique and diversified artists living in the Buena Vista area these days is Barbara Whipple, a multifaceted lady whose talents in wood cutting are only the beginning.
… During the turbulent era of campus unrest and dissension in the ‘60s, Whipple portrayed her feeling in the form of art. One of her favorite wood cut prints done during this period is titled, “Requiem for a Dead Bird.” In it she showed how deeply she felt about the consequences of oil spills contaminating the world’s coastlines.
… She and her husband, noted agricultural photographer Grant Heilman, moved to Buena Vista in 1976 to fulfill a lifelong dream. “I really enjoy skiing, skating, fishing, hiking and camping,” says Whipple, “but I’m a workaholic. The days aren’t long enough for all I want to do.” One of her favorite quotes is “If something’s worth doing, it’s worth doing in excess.”
136 years ago
Buena Vista Democrat
Thursday, March 27, 1884
• A slight shock of earthquake was felt in the southern part of the state on the 21st.
• It is proposed to form the state of Tacoma out of Washington territory and a portion of Idaho.
• When a man declares that he does not want an office, and keeps on declining, when no real mention has been made, put him down as a candidate. [Arkansaw Traveler]
• Colorado Springs is to have an evening newspaper, to be known as the Times.
