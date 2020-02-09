This week in history

20 years ago
Thursday, Feb. 10, 2000
Future of Gold Rush Days rests with local citizens
A meeting to discuss the possibilities for continuing the Gold Rush Days in August is set for 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Snowy Peaks RV & Mobile Park. In the past a small number of people have served on the committee to plan and put on the event, but there have been a variety of problems each year concerning the location of the event and lack of support from the community.
This year, after an attempt to secure Forest Square Park and Columbine Park for the event, a number of interested parties (downtown merchants) signed a petition seeking to have the event on East Main Street again and eliminate the parade.
The committee would like to explain the history of the problems of the event and why the committee thinks the parks are a good place to have this event.
40 years ago
Thursday, Feb. 7, 1980
St. Elmo mine to begin producing
With the price of gold, sliver and other nonferrous metals at record highs – and still climbing – mining within Chaffee County is beginning to crank up after years of inactivity.
According to Salidan Carl Hicks, the mining operation (in the C.O.D. Mine just above the Mary Murphy Mine) will produce about 10 months out of the year and will employ about 12 persons during its peak production in the summer months. About 75-100 tons of ore are expected to be removed daily when the mine is fully operating, he said.
136 years ago
Buena Vista Democrat
Thursday, Feb. 7, 1884
• A delegation from Dakota is going to Washington to ask for the opening of the Sioux reservation.
• “Music,” said Dr. Johnson, “is the least disagreeable of all noises.” The learned doctor did not know everything. He never lived next door to a cornet amateur or a piano-banging young lady.
• Said a conscientious auctioneer: “Ladies and gentlemen, there is no sham about the carpets. They are genuine tapestry carpets. I bought them from old Tapestry himself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.