This week in history

20 years ago
Thursday, Jan. 27, 2000
House numbers are required
Buena Vista Code Enforcement Officer Sue Dreier reminds homeowners that compliance with the ordinance requiring house numbers is important as it is especially helpful when locating someone during emergencies.
The ordinance requires all addresses on every house to be three inches high and plainly visible from the street.
40 years ago
Thursday, Jan. 24, 1980
Chains and bullets: It’s a speed trap
In the good old years of the early 1900s, being stopped for speeding violation tended to be a bit risky for the motorists.
Certain law enforcement jurisdictions in the United
States had authorized to shoot out the violators tires. If that didn’t work, the speeder might find ropes or chains stretched across the road to encourage them to slow down.
That’s what you might call a real “speed trap.”
Modern methods of monitoring speed and patrolling procedures have certainly eliminated such drastic control measures, but people still commonly refer to speed control programs as “speed traps.”
“Entrapment” is when a person is enticed or lured into violating the law. State patrol troopers, however, are spending a tremendous amount of time trying to obtain the voluntary compliance of the speed laws by monitoring public lands through their many safety informative programs presented around the state, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
136 years ago
Buena Vista Democrat
Thursday, Jan. 24, 1884
• WILL SOMEBODY PLEASE GO AND TELL THE THERMOMETER IT IS TIME TO GET UP?
• A hypocrite is in himself both the archer and the mark, in all actions shooting at his own praise or profit.
• Salida is the terminus of five railroad divisions, and within 2 years will have two more roads.
