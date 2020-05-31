This week in history

20 years ago
Thursday, June 1, 2000
Three killed in plane crash
A Cessna single-engine airplane crashed south of Cottonwood Pass near Ptarmigan Lake on Friday, killing all three people aboard.
... The wreckage was located in a heavily forested section of Jones Mountain, near Ptarmigan and Sprout lakes, at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
40 years ago
Thursday, May 29, 1980
Police crack burglary ring
Five Buena Vista residents have been arrested––and one more arrest is anticipated––in connection with a series of burglaries in the Buena Vista area and the theft of jewelry in Salida.
136 years ago
Buena Vista Democrat
Thursday, May 29, 1884
• The celebration the five hundredth anniversary of the death of John Wycliffe, the earliest English reformer and translator of the Bible, took place in England on the 20th.
• The influential journal, at Monterey, Mexico, suggestively says to its readers, “Do you understand that our final destiny is to become Yankees?”
• Experiments made with gases upon insects proved the Colorado beetle hardest of all. It took prussic acid vapor to kill it outright, and was paralyzed in illuminating gas.
• Always give the devil his adieu. [Philadelphia Chronicle]
• A wife is called a man’s better half because whenever he does not want to do anything she remarks with significant emphasis, “Well you better; that’s all.” [Philadelphia Call]
