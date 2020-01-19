This week in history

20 years ago
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2000
BV native new owner of Pancho’s
She has always dreamed of owning her own food service and now Jeanie Sebel has had that dream come true with the purchase of Pancho’s in Buena Vista.
She will draw on 20 years of food experience in running the restaurant and plans to add a few things to the menu such as ice cream sundaes, nachos and homemade chips.
40 years ago
Thursday, Feb. 25, 1980
BV woman is victim of Russian embargo
A local casualty of the Russian-U.S. trade embargo is Heather Hogan of Buena Vista.
Heather was scheduled to return to Russia in February as a translator for U.S. Soil in Salida.
The trip was cancelled because of the strained relations between Russia and the U.S. over the Afghanistan crisis.
Heather is finishing her doctoral thesis in Russian history. She spent July to June of 1978 and 1979 in Russia living on campus at Leningrad State University in the city of Leningrad. When she finishes her doctorate, she will be one of three women in the U.S. with a doctorate in Russian history.
136 years ago
Buena Vista Democrat
Thursday, Jan. 17, 1884
• A move on the part of the prisoners in the Lake County jail for their liberty has been detected and prevented.
• The (Buena Vista) Democrat commenced the new year with 18 new subscribers. God watch over and prosper them.
• Active work is being resumed on the Panama Canal. There are now over 14,000 men employed.
• Look Here. - Hungarian patent flour on $3.75 per hundred at Huff’s Feed and Flour store, Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.