This week in history

20 years ago
Thursday, March 2, 2000
Chaffee County High School celebrates 10th anniversary
May 19, 2000 will mark the 10th graduating class for Chaffee County High School.
What was a bold experiment on the part of Buena Vista and Salida schools in 1990 has been successful beyond what the early planners of this program could have imagined.
Not only has Chaffee County High School lasted longer than any other program of its type and size in Colorado, but it also has succeeded in helping over 100 graduates enter post-secondary education and the world of work, well prepared for both.
40 years ago
Thursday, Feb. 28, 1980
BV man builds a better fireplace
Nels Peter Lange is a full blooded Dane, 65 years old, a welder mechanic since the age of 14 and a self-admitted workaholic with a novel, useful and improved thermal energy fireplace heat exchanger.
Lange said he has created a means of more effectively heating a volume of fluid and then using this fluid for space heating and personal use purposes.
… Early one morning – at 2 a.m. to be exact – Lange woke up from a dream and sketched plans for a fire box that measured 4 feet by 3 feet by 32 inches. This first model has 500 gallons of water wrapped around it and baseboard heat. “I don’t put a log on the fire, I roll one on. I’ve burned tires, railroad ties and trash of every kind in it,” Lange says.
136 years ago
Buena Vista Democrat
Thursday, Feb. 28, 1884
• An enterprising reporter, writing up a wreck at sea, stated that “no less than 14 of the unfortunate crew and passengers bit the dust.”
• The one hundred and fifty-second anniversary of the birth of George Washington was observed more generally in Buena Vista Friday than any previous anniversaries. The weather joined in the observance, for in the place of high and dusty winds the day was bright and clear.
• As a rule everything eaten at the table should be eaten with spoon or fork. Stewed prunes, however, may be taken with a pruning knife. [N.O. Picayune.]
