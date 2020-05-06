This week in history

20 years ago
May 11, 2000
Soccer team qualifies for state games
The Buena Vista Girls’ Soccer team ended their regular season with a 3-1 victory over Evangelical Christian School last Wednesday.
The victory assured the Demons of a third place finish in the Tri Peaks/Black Forest League and qualified them for the first round of state playoffs.
Based on their third-place finish and their season record of 9-3-1 the Demons received a #15 seed.
Leap of faith
Buena Vista’s own Matt Hemingway, who holds the world record in indoor high jumping, spoke at The Rock.
Matt shared his walk with the Lord through the trials and tribulations of being an athlete. He attributes his success in Track & Field to his relationship with God.
40 years ago
May 1, 1980
BVHS students take second place at Industrial Arts Fair
The 34 Buena Vista High School projects entered in the state Industrial Arts Fair last weekend came home with second place in the overall competition – both in the metals and woods categories.
Kirk Scheidt, metal shop teacher, said that this was the best that Buena Vista students have ever done in the competition. The school was in competition with 150 other Colorado schools. There were more than 2,000 projects entered in woods, plastics, metals, craft, drawings, designs and photography.
Both teachers, Doug Bennetts in woodshop and Scheidt in metals, expressed pride in the projects entered and the quality of the work done by the students this year.
136 years ago
Buena Vista Democrat
May 8, 1884
• The best Blacksmith in the city. Picks steeled for $1. Horse-shoeing a specialty. D.G. Briggs, South of the post office.
• Some of our baseball players seem to have been vaccinated. They can’t catch anything.
• The Denver Bank, which has been doing business in West Denver, will pay off its depositors and retire from business. This is an improvement on the old plan of closing the doors and letting the depositors whistle.
• Denver prides herself in the selection of an intelligent jury in the Haller murder trial. Such a jury should be kept and put on exhibition.
• It is stated that one-half the cattle on the range in southern Utah have died from starvation and exposure because of such deep snows during the winter.
