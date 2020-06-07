40 years ago
June 5, 1980
Bald eagle population set at 700
The bald eagle, our nation’s battered emblem, continues to winter in Colorado in staple numbers.
Spotters for the census … turned up an estimated 700 bald eagles wintering throughout the state.
The largest concentration of the birds in Colorado was again in the San Luis Valley, where 137 adult and immature bald eagles spent the winter.
136 years ago
Buena Vista Democrat
June 5, 1884
• There will be a moderately good building season this year, in Denver, in spite of the dull times.
• The Canon City high school turned out its first graduating class last week.
• The Ouray Times has suspended publication.
• A Vermont man offered a young lady ten thousand dollars in cash if she would marry him. Strange to say the young lady accepted the money and married the man. It is better to love a rich man than never to have loved at all.
• The Salida News is making rapid strides to the front. Every issue of the handsome little daily is an improvement over the preceding one.
20 years ago
June 8, 2000
To make the river safer
The old Scott’s Bridge was picked up and removed from the Arkansas River June 1. The bridge was deteriorating and a hazard for several years and blocked the river in an area known as The Numbers.
In order to start the bridge removal, AHRA River Rangers DeAnne Fell and Randy Swayne climb down to the edge of the sagging bridge and lap huge straps underneath to form a basket. River rangers set up upstream and downstream to warn river users and to provide rescue boats.
Rocky Mountain Crane used a 110-ton crane in order to remove … the century-old bridge. Pieces of the bridge were rotting and falling into the river.
