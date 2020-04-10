This week in history

20 years ago
Thursday, April 13, 2000
Chaffee County High School celebrates 10th anniversary
May 19, 2000 will mark the 10th graduating class for Chaffee County High School What was a bold experiment on the part of Buena Vista and Salida schools in 1990 has been successful beyond what the early planners of this program could have imagined.
Not only has Chaffee County High School lasted longer than any other program of its type and size in Colorado, but it also has succeeded in helping over 100 graduates enter post secondary education and the world of work, well-prepared for both.
Started as a program to help those in Buena Vista and Salida who had dropped out of high school, the program has expanded to serve students from several surrounding counties and school district.
The student body has grown from 17 students in 1990 to its largest enrollment of 49 students in 1996 and an enrollment of 45 this year.
40 years ago
Thursday, April 10, 1980
Earth Day celebrates the environment
In 1980, what is Earth Day to be?
First of all, we environmentalists have al ot to celebrate. Ten years ago, before the first Earth Day, hardly anyone could tell you what the work “ecology” meant. Now virtually any schoolchild can define it.
This is a profoundly significant change. We may not have yet rescued the physical environment from threats to its health and stability, but certainly we have equipped society with many of the tools needed for the task.
Earth Day ‘80 will demonstrate that environmentalism is not only alive and well, it is mature and diversified. From our historic and much honored roots in classic conservation, to the demand for clean air and water that swept the country on April 22, 1970, right up to the present moment, we have continued to grow and change, incorporating new knowledge and perspectives constantly.
136 years ago
Buena Vista Democrat
Thursday, April 10, 1884
• Buena Vista has no more use for coal dealers.
• Since the republican victory the weather has been miserable.
• Buena Vista needs a fire alarm.
• It won’t be very long before every married man will have a wife who can sew buttons on a shirt. In the public schools at Springfield, Mass., one of the studies taught is sewing on buttons.
• The isthmus of Panama is rapidly being cut by a canal. 5,000 metres a day is the rate of excavation.
