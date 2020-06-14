This week in history

20 years ago
Thursday, June 15, 2000
“Oh coffee, you dispel the worries of the great, you point the way to those who have wandered from the path of knowledge. Coffee is the drink of the friends of God, and of His servants who seek wisdom.”
– Sheikh Abd-al-Kadir, 1587
40 years ago
Thursday, June 12, 1980
Oil drum chariot races: A mixture of OPEC and Rome
A unique event took place in Buena Vista this past weekend. The 2-day event, sponsored by VFW Post 1166, was the First Annual Arkansas Valley Open Championship Chariot Races held at the BV Rodeo Grounds.
Chariots (which are 55-gallon oil drums cut in half and mounted on axles) raced head-to-head down a quarter mile straightaway past the grandstands pulled by a swift team of horses. The action was fast and close.
A form of betting called the “Calcutta Auction” was held, with a small percentage of the proceeds going to the local VFW post.
In the auction, before each race, both racing teams were “sold to the highest bidder.” The owner of the winning team collected the pot received from the sales of the two racers.
A total of about 16 teams raced for honors in the first-time event.
136 years ago
Buena Vista Democrat
Thursday, June 12, 1884
• Larimer County is organizing a committee to operate against land jumpers.
• The immortal saying, “There’s always room at the top,” was invented by a hotel clerk. [Hawkeye.]
• It sounds somewhat paradoxical to say that cremation is “gaining ground.”
• One of the hardest things to accomplish is to waken a man in a railroad car who is occupying two seats. [Philadelphia Call.]
• Pigs Feet, Tripe, Fancy Preserves, Jellies, Jams – Liquors and Brandies, pure stock, for family use at wholesale only, at Irving and Wright’s.
