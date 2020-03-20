This week in history

20 years ago
Thursday, March 23, 2000
BVCF inmate effort helps disabled in Ukraine
Department of Correction inmates, employed by the Wheels for the World Program at Buena Vista Correctional Facility, packaged and sent Thursday 100 refurbished wheelchairs to Missions to Ukraine, a non-profit organization.
The Wheelchairs, which took less than a month to refurbish, will be shipped to disabled people in Ukraine.
The Wheels for the World program utilizes inmate labor to rebuild donated wheelchairs that are then sent to Third World countries.
“The inmates will directly benefit some very needy people. It’s a good program, in terms of inmate morale and making them feel good about something,” said John Suthers, executive director of the DOC. Wheelchairs are obtained through “drives” held annually in major cities across the U.S.
With the nation’s elderly and disabled population growing rapidly, the county’s fleet of castoff wheelchairs is also growing.
40 years ago
Thursday, March 20, 1980
Chaffee County Times is one hundred years old
By June Shaputis
Early newspapers were free to print whatever they saw fit as long as the name was spelled right.
It was not unusual to malign a dead man, to accuse competition of being “liars” or to publish a subscriber’s name if the newspaper subscription had not been paid and the person had found disfavor with the editor.
Many issues gave hints about impending scandals and they were not above starting or repeating gossip.
… Murder and violence articles were presented in every gory detail and racial prejudice was commonplace reading material. Local merchants who did not advertise with the newspaper were not exempt from criticism by an editor.
A chauvinistic attitude existed even after women got to vote.
136 years ago
Buena Vista Democrat
Thursday, March 20, 1884
• The article in The Times last week in regard to the action of the Reform Club, was false as hell, typical of the shady liar that wrote it.
• The largest crop ever planted in Colorado will be put in this spring.
• A kettledrum is so called because it is made up of a great deal of noise and very little to eat. --- [Boston Courier]
• When you see a counterfeit coin on the sidewalk, pick it up. You are liable to arrest if you try to pass it. --- [Chicago Tribune]
