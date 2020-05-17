This week in history

20 years ago
May 18, 2000
Architect: County jail must move
The Chaffee County jail should not be remodeled or expanded … Roy T. Blythe of Blythe Design Plus said, “It is not feasible to remodel the existing building to accommodate the county’s needs for detention space. Security is difficult to achieve, programs and management styles have changed and the facility is not conducive to the movement of inmates, staff or the public.
The existing jail has sufficient room for 14 inmates. Last year, the inmate population hit a peak of 38.
“The population is projected to have a peak of 66 inmates within 10 years and 105 inmates in 20 years,” Blythe said.
40 years ago
May 15, 1980
BV girls and boys to enter state track meet
The state track meet is scheduled … with Grand Junction hosting the final meet for track stars from Buena Vista and other AA schools.
Six girls and two boys from Buena Vista have finished in the top three positions at the district contest to secure their state berths.
129 years ago
May 16, 1891
Buena Vista Herald
• The presidential party was greeted with the greatest enthusiasm by the people of Colorado along the line of travel, and the citizens of Glenwood, Pueblo, Colorado Springs and Denver exerted themselves to the utmost to show off their cities and entertain their guests.
• Andrew Carnegie in his youth aspired to be a reporter on a newspaper. But he failed to realize his ambition, and as a consequence became an ordinary millionaire. He has missed a great deal of fun and variety of life, but, perhaps, he is quite satisfied with his fate.
- Colorado Springs Telegraph.
