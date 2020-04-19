This week in history

20 years ago
Thursday, April 20, 2000
Lynx visits Chalk Creek area
A lynx has been sighted in the Chalk Creek Canyon area near Buena Vista, according to Randy Hancock, District Wildlife Manager.
He said that lynx travel long distances, and have been tracked into Nebraska and New Mexico even though they were released in the San Juan mountains between Pagosa Springs and Durango.
Lynx were originally held in the Yukon and Alaska for relocation to Colorado. The relocation project has started to see better results with a higher survival rate of lynx in Colorado as they are now being fed for a month and then released.
“We have had very little problem with starvation since we started the new method,” said Hancock.
40 years ago
Thursday, April 17, 1980
Meters may come back
It looks like water meters will be coming back to Buena Vista. The BV Town Council informally authorized Town Attorney Tim Berry to put into a revised water ordinance a provision requiring the installation of meters townwide.
Under the proposed amendment, every water customer in the town would have to be hooked up to a meter by Dec. 31, 1984.
136 years ago
Buena Vista Democrat
Thursday, April 17, 1884
• April 26 is the day appointed by the Governor as Arbor Day.
• The schools of Buena Vista are the most excellent in the west.
• To rear a family, it would be fruitless to search for a more chosen spot than Buena Vista.
• The gold interests around Buena Vista before fall will support a town three times our present size.
• Buena Vista is the coming mining camp in the state.
• Easter Sunday was observed by special services, special sermons and floral decorations all over Colorado.
