This week in history

20 years ago
Thursday, March 16, 2000
School board puts high school gymnastics on probation
In a vote of 4-3 Tuesday night, March 14, the Buena Vista School District Board of Education decided to place the gymnastics program at the high school on probation for a year to see if the number of participants can be increased.
The recommendation was made the Activities Committee as a way to deal with the fact that the program has been down in numbers for a long time. Guy Avery, chairman, stressed that the program has had good success but that more students need to participate to justify the cost of the program.
40 years ago
Thursday, March 13, 1980
Oscar Chapa: Buena Vista’s burro man
“Some people don’t like me, and some do. I’m outspoken – I call a spade a spade.”
That’s how 66-year-old Oscar Chapa describes himself – and most of the people who know him would agree. One of the most controversial and outspoken citizens of Buena Vista, Chapa is a transplanted Texan, having moved here in 1965.
A big Stetson firmly planted on his head, the bespectacled Chapa is a familiar fixture bustling up and down the streets of the town. More than anyone else in the area, he instantly is identified with his current passion: Pack burro racing.
… “I love the animals and the challenge they present,” says Chapa of the seven burros he presently owns..
Chapa has formed the Buena Vista Pack Burro Association. In 1979 he formed the BV burro races almost single-highhandedly and says it was a big success. “The races drew the biggest crowd in Buena Vista history to the town,” he reports with a grin.
136 years ago
Buena Vista Democrat
Thursday, March 13, 1884
• Several of our saloons shut down on the first of April. The $400 license caused it.
• The Buena Vista Democrat entered upon its fourth volume last Thursday. May it live to celebrate a hundred anniversaries is the wish of the News. - Salida News.
(Editor’s note: The Chaffee County Times, by any other name, has survived 140 anniversaries as of this month).
For Sale Cheap:
The Hotel Range formerly used in the Grand Park Hotel – Call and secure a bargain.
– S.S. HUNT, Second Hand Store
• Buena Vista has no boom but has a substantial growth.
• Buena Vista’s public schools are drawing parents who desire to educate their children, from all parts of the state.
