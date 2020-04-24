This week in history

20 years ago
April 27, 2000
CUCC parsonage down
Miles Construction heavy equipment operator Jerry Boyer on Thursday, April 6, took down the parsonage which was the home of Congregational United Church of Christ Pastor Fred Dare and his wife Nancy.
The building was reportedly built in the late 1800s and stood on the northwest corner of Pleasant and Waters (Brookdale). It took Boyer less than 2 hours to take it down. Dare said the bricks and infrastructure were decaying. He lived there for 17 1/2 years and it had a lot of memories, he said.
The congregations will build a new parsonage at this site.
40 years ago
April 24, 1980
Bicycle Rodeo set for Saturday in Buena Vista
Buena Vista grade school-age children and other bicyclists will gather near the Buena Vista Post office at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 26, for a bike rodeo.
The rodeo, sponsored by the Buena Vista Optimist Club and local law enforcement agencies, will be similar to the even held 2 years ago. The rodeo will feature various competitive events as well as safety inspection and registration of bicycles.
136 years ago
April 24, 1884
• The road between Durango and Silverton was opened on the 20th.
• Considerable claim jumping has been indulged in of late on Free Gold Hill.
• An effort is being made in Cincinnati to allow beer to be sold on the street cars. - [Phila. Call. Well, anything to wake up the old town. - [Boston Post.
• Speaking of April 1, the man or woman who is “moved to tears” doesn’t have to pay an express wagon $10 a day to get there. – [Pittsburgh Chronicle.
• “The city undertaker of Palatka, Fla. is a woman.” Down south women seem capable of undertaking almost anything. - [N.Y. Graphic.
