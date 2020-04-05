This week in history

20 years ago
Thursday, April 6, 2000
Area has anglers’ world of best trout
Once again anglers prepare for the annual rite of spring. Not only are the anglers looking at fishing holes and checking their equipment, fish rearing units and hatcheries are preparing for stocking for the 2000 fishing season.
The Colorado Division of Wildlife Chalk Cliff Fish Rearing Unit will provide about 800,000 stock rainbows for this year. In previous years, close to 50 percent of the 10-inch catchable rainbows reared here have been released close to BV.
40 years ago
Thursday, April 3, 1980
Heavy snows blanket Chaffee
A spring snow dumped several inches of snow on the Buena Vista area Monday. Nine to 12 inches of snow covered the streets and residents who were hoping for the spring thaw rather than a spring storm. Schools were let out early and several businesses closed. Numerous accidents were reported.
The snow fell so heavily that visibility in the city was reduced to as little as 100 feet. Winds accompanied the storm, causing drifts to make snow removal a nightmare for road officials. Students in the Buena Vista schools were turned out at 2:30 p.m. due to the road conditions.
Rockee
The Rockee Roller Rink in Buena Vista opened this week to large crowds eager to pit their skills against the forces of inertia and gravity.
The rink had its grand opening Tuesday, but it was unofficially opened early to accommodate youngsters from Buena Vista schools who were let out early because of the snowstorm.
136 years ago
Buena Vista Democrat
Thursday, April 3, 1884
• Governor Grant has been requested to appoint April 12 as Arbor Day.
• Silverton people have been afflicted with snow storms almost continually since the 2nd of February and are almost entirely out of fuel.
• A prairie farmer reports that a late windstorm lifted about everything from his hands except the mortgage. [Cin. Commercial Gazette]
• The Civil Service Commission will hold a series of examinations in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa during the month of May for clerkships at Washington. The date of the examinations in Colorado will be announced at an early day.
