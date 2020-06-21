This week in history

20 years ago
Thursday, June 22, 2000
BV shooters re-enact Western history
The Wild West of the 1880s is gone but it is historically and vividly relived in one of the fastest growing shooting sports in the nation, The Single Action Shooting Society.
For the past couple of years, Jerry and Patricia Steinauer, under the aliases of Doc Rose and Cockeyed Liz, have been members of the BV affiliate of SASS.
The Steinauers said they have a lot of fun hammering out the Wild West in shooting competitions. A cowboy shootist scenario is an authentic reproduction of the time period’s mode of dress and weapons.
… The skilled shooting competitions are held at staged ranges where you may have to shoot an 1800-1890’s replica single action pistol, lever-action rifle or side-by-side shotgun sitting in an old bathtub, riding in a horse-drawn stagecoach or mounted on a horse.
40 years ago
Thursday, June 19, 1980
Local vet rides out inflation
No one expects to have to deal with an inflationary problem at 6 o’clock on a quiet Sunday morning in their own front yard. But that’s sort of what happened to Msgr. Francis Faistl last Sunday when he awoke to find three very large and very unexpected hot air balloons being blown up on the spacious lawn in from of the rectory at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Msgr. Faistl joined a small crowd of other people in the neighborhood who came out to stare and marvel at the organized confusion and colorful profusion as the balloons were unfolded, inflated and then set free to glide gracefully aloft over the church, over the treetops and over a (mostly) sleeping town.
136 years ago
Buena Vista Democrat
Thursday, June 19, 1884
• The new hotel at the Yellowstone National Park will open on the 10th of July.
• Citizens of Elbert County complain that although there are 250,000 head of cattle in that county, they either have to buy their beef in Denver or eat salt pork.
• The king of Portugal thinks of starting a newspaper. Of course it will be set in diamond type. - Breakfast Table
• Jobbins didn’t mean it for swearing when he found, one night, that his barn door had disappeared, and remarked that it was “a door-gone shame.” - Yonkers Gazette.
• Many a broker is a poor finance seer. - Boston Courier.
