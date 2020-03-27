With so many closures and cancellations now, parents are juggling extra variables to keep the kids happy and healthy. For some it may be a rare occasion where everyone stays at home. If you are scratching your head, here is a helpful list of activities to help make the best use of your time. Glued to your smartphones is not on this list.
• How to talk to your younger kids about Coronavirus & COVID-19 /just-for-kids-a-comic-exploring-the-new-coronavirus
• Board Games – Dust off the Monopoly, CLUE, Pictionary and get some quality family interaction.
• Biking & Hiking – Discover your parks, local trails and get out for a ride or hike. Take water, snacks and hand wipes.
• “Out School” at home learning resources https://coolmomtech.com/2020/03/8-fantastic-educational-resources-for-online-learning/ Great fun online options for 1st-8th grades. Includes online links to Khan Academy, BrainPOP, Masterclass and Coding with Kids.
• Walk your dogs and/or help your neighbors walk their dogs – Some neighbors may not be able to get out, help them walk their dog. They can tie their dog on their porch for you to pick up and drop off to decrease contact.
• Cooking – Whip up a storm in the kitchen. Cooking is a life skill and is useful to any age group. Make something unique or teach kids to make their own egg.
• Exercise with fun music dance videos on YouTube – Look up your favorite type of music and dances that go with those tunes!
• 12 Famous Museums Virtual Tours you can take on your couch: https://www.travelandleisure.com/attractions/museums-galleries/museums-with-virtual-tours
• Crafts – Kids asking for new toys? Have them try to make its best version themselves! Use toilet and paper towel tubes, glue, paper bags. Paint rocks for the spring garden. Make cards for friends and family.
• Do It Yourself Projects – Time to clean that garage? Paint that dull room a new color? Build a garden planter box for spring. This is your time to get started.
• Give toys a bubble bath – Help your kids care for their favorite (waterproof) toys.
• Family Goals – When was the last time you set goals as a family? Check out these helpful steps – https://happyyouhappyfamily.com/family-goal-setting/
Play dates should only be arranged in an outdoor spacious setting, with no touching and well-managed social distancing of 6 feet or more between children. Please utilize plenty of disinfectant hand sanitizer.
