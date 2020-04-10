Cancelled EVENTS
• No April meeting of the Monarch Quilters.
• Young at Heart monthly potlucks cancelled TFN.
• April Arkansas Valley Music and Dance and the Country Dance and Song Society dances cancelled.
• Free Virtual Pro Se Legal Clinic: April 8, 2-5 p.m. The volunteer attorney will call each clinic patron’s telephone directly, using the phone number listed by your library staff in the online google scheduler. It is important that a reliable phone number be included for scheduling clinic patrons. Contact your local library to be added to the sign-up sheet.
• Food donations accepted, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the back deck. Mission families may pick up a bag of groceries on the front deck during above hours. Call 719-395-2321 if you have any questions. Monetary contributions may be mailed to PO Box 4646, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
• Buffy’s Flowers & Gifts: Accepting phone/online orders for delivery/pickup only. 719-395-8170.
• Gone to the Dogs: Call in to order. For BV 719-966-5445 and in Salida 719-539-4220.
• Souled Out T-Shirts: You can order online and select curbside pickup or get free shipping through April with code SPRING20z.
• Rustic Woods: Call 719-395-2561 or contact us via email (rustic2561@hotmail.com) or through our Facebook page.
