CPFS hosts 14ers initiative speaker
Aug. 27, 7 p.m. Collegiate Peaks Forum Series presents Lloyd Athearn, executive director of Colorado Fourteeners Initiative. “Colorado’s 14ers: Balancing Recreational Use and Environmental Protection on America’s Approachable Everests,” will be held at the Riverside Park Bandshell, in Salida. www.collegiatepeaksforum.org.
Concert in the Park
Aug. 27, 5:30-7 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Main St. and U.S. 24. Alex Johnstone (of Rapidgrass) performs. Please mask up.
Music & Memories at Turner Farm
Aug. 28, 5:30 p.m. Music and Memories concert at historic Turner Farm 829 W. Main, Buena Vista, with Bill Gray and Bill Kelly. Kelly will entertain with songs from the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and Eric Clapton. Gray is a cowboy singer and storyteller, who often shares anecdotes that tell why the songs he chooses are special to him
Admission by donations to Buena Vista Heritage. Bring a chair and picnic dinner if desired. Masks required at the gate and please no dogs or alcohol. buenavistaheritage.org
BVEC Stage at the Roastery
Aug. 29, 1:30 p.m., Red Deer Rendez-view. Corner of East Main and Colorado.
Legend of Red Deer Mtn., Keeper, Red Cloud’s War, Flower Fiddle. Please mask up.
P.E.O. BOOK SALE
Aug. 29, 9 am.-noon in the parking lot of Collegiate Peaks Realty, 419. Hwy 24 South, BV.
‘Public Trust’ drive-in movie screening
Sept. 1, 8:15 p.m. The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will host an exclusive in-person screening of Patagonia’s new film, “Public Trust,” at the Comanche Drive-In in Buena Vista. The film is being shown for one night only and all proceeds benefit GARNA.
The film starts at 8:15 p.m, with gates opening at 6:30. Tickets for the screening are available at garna.org and are likely to sell out before the event. Tickets are $10 for GARNA members and $15 for non-members.
Upcoming
BVHS Golf Fund-raiser tourney
Sept. 3, 4 p.m. Fifth annual BVHS Golf Fundraiser tournament, four-person scramble begins at 4:30 p.m.,.
Entry fee is $50 per preson or $200 per team and includes post event food and prizes. Sign up at Collegiate Peaks Golf Course or email coach Scott Crites at scottcr@bvschools.org
Conscious Discipline
Sept. 10, 7-8 p.m. Conscious discipline is a proven program based on brain science that offers strategies and solutions to common parenting challenges.
Chaffee County Early Childhood Council will offer a free 1-hour session with a nationally recognized Conscious discipline facilitator.
Questions about the parent night can be directed to Heather McFadden at HMcFadden@ccecc.org.
