A 3-season-in-one deal

“The seasons are out of whack!” writes roving photographer William Helms.  This photo was taken Saturday, Sept. 12, from the Collegiate Peaks Overlook off U.S. 24/285 near Johnson Village.  The mountains look like winter after our recent snowfall, while the vegetation and trees in the valley floor are still mostly summer green, Helms writes.  The weather the last few days feels like fall, but there is hardly any fall color.  It seems like we have had three different seasons of weather days in the past week.

 William Helms

“The seasons are out of whack!” writes roving photographer William Helms.  This photo was taken Saturday, Sept. 12, from the Collegiate Peaks Overlook off U.S. 24/285 near Johnson Village.  The mountains look like winter after our recent snowfall, while the vegetation and trees in the valley floor are still mostly summer green, Helms writes.  The weather the last few days feels like fall, but there is hardly any fall color.  It seems like we have had three different seasons of weather days in the past week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.