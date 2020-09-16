“The seasons are out of whack!” writes roving photographer William Helms. This photo was taken Saturday, Sept. 12, from the Collegiate Peaks Overlook off U.S. 24/285 near Johnson Village. The mountains look like winter after our recent snowfall, while the vegetation and trees in the valley floor are still mostly summer green, Helms writes. The weather the last few days feels like fall, but there is hardly any fall color. It seems like we have had three different seasons of weather days in the past week.