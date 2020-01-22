Crested Butte mine disaster

Victim list from 1884 Colorado State Mine Inspectors annual report: Henry Anderson, John Anderson, William Aubrey, Peter Baker, Patrick Barrett, Frederick Becht, James Coughlin, John Creelman, William Davidson, H. Donegan, John Donnelly, James Driscoll, Thomas Glancey, A.W. Godfrey, Barney Heffron, Larry Heffron, John Hular, Richard Hughes, Richard James, Benjamin Jefferies, W.L. Jones, Iber King, W.J. King, Joseph Kranst, Thomas Laffey, Jacob Laux, Thomas Lyle, John Martin, William Maroney, William McCowitt, P. McManus, James McCourt, Daniel McDonald, John McGregor, John Meyers, Morgan Neath, William Neath, James O’Neil, G.B. Nicholson, John Price, Nickolas Probst, Miles Roach, Thomas Roberts, Carl Rodwald, Thomas Rogers, John Rutherford, John Shun, F.W. Smith, Charles Sterling, Henry Stewart, M.J. Stewart, James F. Stewart, Thomas Stewart, David Thomas, John Thomas, James Welch, Joseph Weisenberg, John Williams, Thomas Williams.

Larry McDonald, local historian, will present “The Forgotten 59,” a slideshow about the sorrowful details of the 59 men and boys who perished in the Crested Butte mine disaster on that frigid morning of Jan. 24, 1884.

Presentations are scheduled at the Gunnison Library on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Crested Butte Library on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m.

There will also be a brief ceremony at the Crested Butte Cemetery mass grave, including a reading of the victim’s names, on Friday, Jan. 24, beginning at 7:30 a.m. (Skis or snowshoes required).

For more information, or to schedule a presentation, please contact local historian Larry McDonald at larrymcdonald@rocketmail.com.

