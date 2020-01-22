Larry McDonald, local historian, will present “The Forgotten 59,” a slideshow about the sorrowful details of the 59 men and boys who perished in the Crested Butte mine disaster on that frigid morning of Jan. 24, 1884.
Presentations are scheduled at the Gunnison Library on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Crested Butte Library on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m.
There will also be a brief ceremony at the Crested Butte Cemetery mass grave, including a reading of the victim’s names, on Friday, Jan. 24, beginning at 7:30 a.m. (Skis or snowshoes required).
For more information, or to schedule a presentation, please contact local historian Larry McDonald at larrymcdonald@rocketmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.