The family of Michael Logan Werner respectfully thank the community of Buena Vista for your love and support during the loss of our precious boy.
We would like to specifically thank all the first responders, co-workers, Avery-Parsons Elementary, our Faith Lutheran Church family and all the friends who have visited, provided food, sent cards, donated money, sent so much love and prayed for us, thank you!
RJ Werner, Pete and Jody Werner, Nathan Werner
