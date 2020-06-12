You still have time to enter GARNA’s 6th annual photo contest for nature photos taken in the Upper Arkansas River Valley.
Creating an opportunity for local photographers to share their creative work while capturing the beauty of our area, GARNA will donate 50 percent of contest entry proceeds to local community foundations for disaster relief efforts. Photos must be taken within the Upper Arkansas Valley watershed from Leadville to Cañon City.
The five categories this year include: Flora & Fauna, in your backyard and beyond; Development & Nature, capturing where nature and humans collide; Water, in all shapes and forms; Landscape, a sense of place and Winter/Holiday, beauty from the dimmest months. This year also features youth specific entry options for each category.
GARNA will use submissions to produce and sell quality photographic folded note cards, prints and other products to publicize and raise funds for its education and conservation work. Contest participants will receive special pricing and ordering opportunities.
This year submissions will be judged by the public through an online voting system, as well as by an expert panel of professional photographers. Contest entrants can enter as many photos as they like.
The submission deadline and voting deadline is June 21. If you enter the photo contest on Thursday June 18, you will receive a voucher for five free votes to apply to any photo(s) of your choice. Information and instructions on how to submit photos are at www.gogophotocontest.com/garna. For questions, please contact GARNA at 719-539-5106 or info@garna.org.
