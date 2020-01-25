The photo from Buena Vista Heritage in the paper last week was first identified by Lou Ann Johnson. It is the town of St. Elmo but the photo is very early, probably 1881.
On the hill above town you can see the railroad bed of the Denver South Park and Pacific. Notice all the trees are cut down, used for buildings and railroad ties. The two log houses on the hill below the tracks are still standing.
Most of the buildings in the photo are gone, burned in various fires over the years. On the front left is a corner of the Stark Brothers General Store with the restaurant sign and on the far right is the city hall which was rebuilt after a recent fire.
None of the buildings seen on the right beyond the city hall are still there. On the left, the small building beyond the Stark store is still standing. The big white building above the small building was the American House Hotel. It was torn town except for the Parlor which was restored and opened this summer.
The other building still standing is the one with the outside staircase, and it was the Pat Hurley Saloon.
Did you notice all the women in the photo, and one riding side saddle on a donkey and another on a horse? The street is busy with wagons, miners and railroad people as St. Elmo was booming with all the railroad construction the Mary Murphy Mine and miners searching for another strike.
Buena Vista Heritage has started a digitization of all our old photos. They will be available for viewing on our website when we are done. I may need help identifying some so be prepared for some real Where Is This? Or we may have a photo identification party this spring at the museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.