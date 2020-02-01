Shhhhhh! Keep this news under your fedora. Word has it that ReMax Aspen Leaf Realty, Alpine Adventures Dogsledding and Climax mine are secretly in kahoots to open a swanky new speakeasy at the old school on 9th Street in Leadville. It’s going to be the bee’s knees.
Word on the street has it the joint will open Feb. 7 round about 6 p.m. All Swells and Dolls should put on their glad rags and hoof it on over (or hop on the Senior Center’s jintney bus) … buy a ticket, knock three times, give the secret password and you’re in!
Sample hootch and have some simple grub too. Suffragettes, flappers, bootleggers and Gatsbys better be careful sippin’ that giggle juice though. Inside sources say that a stool pigeon is lurking around the area snitching to the coppers and gumshoes.
Just in case of a raid, you might want to bring some extra clams in case some of our citizens get arrested and you need to spring them out of the hoosegow.
If you are still keen, get on the horn, 719-486-1229, or http://bit.ly/ARoaringGoodTime) for tickets and password.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.