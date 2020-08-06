So many things have been cancelled this year,
So many things that are totally unclear.
So much has happened all over the world,
So many lives changed and are in a whirl.
So many prayers have been prayed every day,
So many hearts have been broken and frayed.
I look to the Heavens and keep looking up
For happiness of blue skies and clouds to pick me up.
I see the grass, trees, and flowers all enjoying the sun,
I step onto my deck and admire them each and every one.
Thankful for the sun, the rain, and the smell of pine trees,
The simple, earthly pleasures blowing in the breeze.
Thanking God for His unending love and generous sunset,
His masterpiece of stars, sun, and glorious mountains He has set.
Give us peace, love, and contentment as we live another day,
Grateful to be here showing love to others as I pray.
Linda Andersen
July, 2020
