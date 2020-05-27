The annual Memorial Day service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista still took place Monday. A small crowd joined the American Legion Post 55 in honoring those who have fought and died for this country.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, appreciation was felt for those who joined to pay tribute to the fallen – local and distant alike – including Ernest Clifford Sexton, the namesake of the local American Legion post.
“I think the people did really good in maintaining a social distance and wearing masks, those that preferred to. I want to thank the Scouts and everyone who came out and helped us,” said Post 55 senior vice commander Darryl Atherton.
Two Boy Scouts of Troop 67 and three accompanying adults were present at the service.
“It’s always very meaningful. This is the 6th or 7th year that I’ve participated with whatever Boy Scouts come out. It just drives home the loss that we’ve all suffered as a nation,” said Merilee Daugherty, charter organization representative with Boy Scouts Troop 67.
Some who attend this service do so not just for the dead but the living as well. Local Colleen Turner has attended a couple of years before and came again to honor the fallen. Currently, she has a son serving in the Marine Corps. “He’s stationed overseas in Japan right now, so I come also to honor his service,” she said.
“It was a little different because we didn’t have as many people show up and we understand that, but we had a lot of response on the Facebook post that I put out,” Atherton said.
On May 20, Atherton posted on the What’s Happening in Buena Vista Facebook page, assuring everyone that Post 55 would still be placing flags on veterans’ graves this year and holding their annual Memorial Day service. The post also encouraged those who felt comfortable to attend while also practicing social distancing and wearing masks. Atherton noted that his post received hundreds of reactions with dozens of shares and comments in gratitude toward the American Legion’s services.
“A lot of people thanking us for our service and what we did,” he said. “As I replied in there, it was an honor to do it, and it’s an honor to still serve through the legion.”
